Exeter continue to assess Jack Nowell injury

Jack Nowell is injured after being tackled by Sean Maitland of Saracens

Jack Nowell is continuing to undergo assessment on the left ankle damaged in Exeter's Gallagher Premiership final defeat by Saracens.

Nowell hobbled off 10 minutes before the end of a thrilling climax to the season at Twickenham on Saturday, and having had the injury scanned, he must undergo additional tests.

The 26-year-old full-back was superb until he was forced from the pitch, his elusive running and ability to break the tackle a repeated threat to Saracens.

He was used as a wing by England and, if fit, will be selected in Eddie Jones' squad destined for this autumn's World Cup.

"Jack has undergone a scan on his ankle, which at this stage needs further assessment before a decision is made as to ongoing treatment for him," an Exeter statement read.