Exeter continue to assess Jack Nowell injury
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 05/06/19 12:20pm
Jack Nowell is continuing to undergo assessment on the left ankle damaged in Exeter's Gallagher Premiership final defeat by Saracens.
Nowell hobbled off 10 minutes before the end of a thrilling climax to the season at Twickenham on Saturday, and having had the injury scanned, he must undergo additional tests.
The 26-year-old full-back was superb until he was forced from the pitch, his elusive running and ability to break the tackle a repeated threat to Saracens.
He was used as a wing by England and, if fit, will be selected in Eddie Jones' squad destined for this autumn's World Cup.
"Jack has undergone a scan on his ankle, which at this stage needs further assessment before a decision is made as to ongoing treatment for him," an Exeter statement read.