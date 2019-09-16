Jacques Vermeulen joins Exeter Chiefs from Sharks on three-year deal

Jacques Vermeulen will bolster Rob Baxter's forward options

Jacques Vermeulen has signed a three-year deal with last season's Gallagher Premiership runners-up Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old, who can play at flanker or lock, joins from South African Super Rugby side the Sharks.

Vermeulen is the second South African to join Exeter this summer, following the capture of Jannes Kirsten, who will share a house with his compatriot.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to come to a world-class club like Exeter Chiefs," Vermeulen told the Chiefs' official website.

"Today, I feel like a little boy again, very excited about the challenge and just being part of the team.

"I've watched a lot of games on TV and I saw Sandy Park is always full on match days. The team itself plays very good rugby and I can't wait to be part of the vibe of the team, learning about the culture and doing my best for the club."

Vermeulen has already arrived in Devon ahead of the Chiefs' Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Bath on Saturday.

"Hopefully it won't take me too long to buy into the culture and after that, I just want to give it 100 per cent," he said.