Jonny Gray: Exeter Chiefs agree deal

Scotland lock Jonny Gray will join Exeter Chiefs in the summer

Exeter Chiefs have bolstered their pack ahead of the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership season with the signing of Scotland lock Jonny Gray.

Gray, who has been capped 55 times by his country, will join the Sandy Park club from Glasgow at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was part of the Glasgow squad which won the Guinness PRO12 trophy in 2015 and has made more than 100 appearances for the club, scoring 10 tries.

Gray said: "Leaving Glasgow will be tough. I love Glasgow and I'm so grateful to the club and so many people associated with the club for all they have done during my time here.

"I see the move not only as a chance to experience something new, but at the same time it's a chance for me to develop myself, not only as a player, but as a person.

"Without doubt this was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make - and I will be giving everything between now and the end of the season to ensure my time here finishes on a high."

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Murray added: "I've been fortunate enough to coach Jonny for the entirety of his professional career to date, and it's been a privilege to watch him develop into the world-class rugby player he is today during his time in Glasgow.

"He's an example of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication and we're extremely proud of him.

"We'll obviously be sad to see him leave the club at the end of the season, but when he does we'll wish him well. I'm sure he'll be as determined as ever to end his time here on a high."