Exeter Chiefs retire mascot but keep logo following branding review

Exeter have retired their 'Big Chief' mascot following a review of their branding

Exeter Chiefs have retired their mascot but will keep their logo after a review of the club's branding.

The Gallagher Premiership club's board met on Wednesday following concerns some of the club's branding was deemed racist.

There are currently three petitions on change.org, one of which - set up by fans of the club - attracted more than 3,500 signatures.

More to follow...