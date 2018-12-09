Challenge Cup weekend round-up: Northampton & Sale victorious; Worcester, Bristol & Quins lose

Northampton Saints were among the winning teams in this weekend's European Challenge Cup

A recap of all the weekend's European Challenge Cup action, as Northampton and Sale win while Worcester, Bristol and Harlequins all lose.

Northampton 48-14 Dragons

Luther Burrell and Taqele Naiyaravoro each crossed for a pair of tries as Northampton Saints coasted to a 48-14 European Challenge Cup win over Dragons.

Api Ratuniyarawa, James Fish, Alex Mitchell and Ollie Sleightholme also went in as the Saints ran in eight tries to move in the second place in Pool One.

Dan Biggar kicked four conversions, while Adam Warren and Nic Cudd scored tries for the visitors.

Pau 21-6 Worcester Warriors

Worcester's 100 per cent record in this season's European Challenge Cup came to an end as they were beaten 21-6 by Pau in France.

The Warriors were looking to make it three wins from three in Pool Two but were sunk by Pau fly-half Colin Slade at a rain-drenched Stade du Hameau.

The New Zealander scored tries at the start of either half - both of which he converted - for a 14-point haul to lead last season's semi-finalists to their second pool win.

Timisoara Saracens 14-47 Clermont Auvergne

Clermont Auvergne continued to control the pool as they maintained their 100 per cent record with a 47-14 win over Timisoara Saracens.

Fijian winger Alivereti Raka scored a try in each half, while Yohan Beheregaray, Loni Uhila, Judicael Cancoriet, George Moala and Paul Jedrasiak also breached the Romanians' defence.

Bristol 22-35 La Rochelle

Bristol Bears ran in four tries but still went down to a 35-22 defeat to Pool Four leaders La Rochelle, who also hold a 100 per cent record.

Harry Thacker, Jake Heenan, Tom Pincus and Charlie Powell crossed the whitewash but the Bears drop to third place in the pool.

Enisei-STM 3-14 Zebre

Zebre climbed above them into second as two tries from Guglielmo Palazzani helped them to a 3-14 win over Enisei-STM.

A last-minute try from Monty Ioane led Pool Five pacesetters Benetton Rugby to a 26-21 win over Harlequins.

Benetton 26-21 Harlequins

Alex Dombrandt scored a pair of first-half tries for Quins and was matched by Luca Sperandio for the home side.

Marcus Smith's third penalty brought the scores level with five minutes remaining before Ioane decided it.

Ospreys 51-20 Stade Francais

Ospreys moved back to the top of Pool Two with a comfortable 51-20 win over Stade Francais.

Dan Evans, Cory Allen, Rhodri Jones, Luke Morgan and Owen Watkin crossed for tries in the bonus-point win.

Connacht 22-10 Perpignan

In Pool Three, Connacht earned a 22-10 victory over Perpignan at the Sportsground in Galway.

Tries for the Irish province came from Darragh Leader, Bundee Aki and Kyle Godwin.

Bordeaux-Begles 24-50 Sale Sharks

Sale strengthened their position at the top of Pool Three after beating Bordeaux-Begles 50-24 in France.

Paolo Odogwu and Chris Ashton both scored twice for Sale, who ran in seven tries and were also awarded a penalty try.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men, with Cyril Cazeaux sent off for the home side two minutes before half-time while Sale had Andrei Ostrikov dismissed 12 minutes from time.

Grenoble 22-15 Agen

Grenoble beat French rivals Agen 22-15 at the Stade des Alpes to pick up their second win in Group Five.

Both teams scored three tries apiece, with Michael Capelli, Theo Nanette and Alexandre Dardet crossing for Grenoble and Loris Tolot, Fouad Yaha and Benito Masilevu responding for the visitors.