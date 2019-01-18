Northampton and Harlequins into last eight

Ollie Sleightholme scored four tries for Saints

Northampton progressed to the quarter-finals following a 111-3 rout of Timisoara Saracens in pool one to record a club-record victory in Europe.

The three second-placed teams with the most points from the five pools secure their places in the last eight and Saints guaranteed their spot with a dominant 17-try performance at Franklin's Gardens.

Ollie Sleightholme grabbed four tries, Alex Mitchell completed his hat-trick, while Alex Coles marked his European debut with a score as the hosts saw 11 different players run in tries during the demolition job.

Harlequins also clinched their place in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup following a comprehensive 33-17 bonus-point victory at Agen.

Quins knew they had to register a four-try winning display in France to guarantee their last-eight berth, with second-placed Benetton ready to capitalise on any slip-up after a 39-7 bonus-point triumph of their own in Grenoble.

However, Paul Gustard's side ran in five tries to top pool five as back-rower Jack Clifford got the scoring under way after five minutes.

Dragons' European campaign ended with a 49-7 hammering at home to pool one winners Clermont Auvergne.

Patricio Fernandez finished with 19 points for the visitors, opening the scoring inside nine minutes and then converting tries from Alexandre Fischer, Paul Jedrasiak and a Remy Grosso double to put Clermont 35-0 up at the break.

The Welsh team tightened their defence in the second half but Clermont extended their lead in the 58th minute as Peter Betham crossed, followed by Jedrasiak's second