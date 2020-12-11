Friday's Challenge Cup: Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Blues, Benetton win

Nemani Nadolo was on the scoresheet as Leicester were one of the sides to win in Friday's Challenge Cup

Recap Friday's Challenge Cup action as Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Blues and Benetton beat Brive, Newcastle Falcons and Stade Francais respectively...

Leicester Tigers 39-17 Brive

Three tries in the final 20 minutes helped Leicester to a bonus-point win over Brive in their opening match of the European Rugby Challenge Cup.

A cagey start saw the teams tied at six points apiece before Tom Youngs crossed for the first try in the 32nd minute.

Tigers led 14-6 at the break and it remained tight until Ben Youngs scored the second try in the 64th minute. Wesley Douglas closed the gap with the French side's first try but late scores from Cyle Brink and Nemani Nadolo finished off a 39-17 victory.

Newcastle Falcons 20-33 Cardiff Blues

Cardiff fly-half Jarrod Evans kicked 16 points in their 33-20 win against Newcastle.

Falcons were ahead at half-time thanks to converted tries from George Wacokecoke and Sam Stuart.

But the lead was narrow and a Teddy Williams score in the 48th minute saw it change hands. The visitors were never behind after that and a penalty try late on ended all hopes of a Newcastle comeback.

Stade Francais 20-44 Benetton

Benetton secured a first win over Stade Francais with a convincing 44-20 victory at the Stade Jean Bouin.

The Italians ran in seven tries, three of which came in a 10-minute period during the first half from Dewaldt Duvenage, Leonardo Sarto and Jayden Hayward that set the tone.

It was 25-8 at half-time, and both teams were then reduced to 14 men at the start of the second half when Stade Francais flanker Charlie Rorke and Benetton wing Sarto were shown red cards following an altercation.

Tommy Allan crossed for Benetton and then converted his own score to extend the lead to 32-8 and, although the French outfit closed the gap, a comeback was never on the cards.