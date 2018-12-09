Fiji 29-15 USA: Fijians capitalise on USA mistakes to claim Cape Town Sevens

Fiji Sevens won the Cape Town Sevens for the first time since 2005 on Sunday

Fiji capitalised on a string of USA mistakes to win the Cape Town World Rugby Sevens 29-15 on Sunday, sending the Americans to a second straight defeat in a final at the start of the season.

While another day of disappointment for the Americans, the upside for the USA was that they now lead the series standings by a point.

Fiji scored four tries in the final and led 22-0 before the USA could respond as the Pacific Islanders clinched a first title in South Africa since 2005.

The result means the USA Sevens have now lost two finals in two weeks

Kalione Nasoko was the first over for Fiji in the third minute as the USA defence failed to commit and he kept going down the left wing.

Vilimoni Botitu intercepted and raced away from deep inside Fiji's half for the second, while Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored off a Perry Baker error when he threw the ball away.

Botitu's second came when he broke through two half-hearted tackles to race over and set Fiji on their way to glory.

The USA lost to New Zealand in the final of last weekend's season-opener in Dubai.

Elsewhere on Sunday, hosts South Africa won the bronze in Cape Town, beating last week's winners New Zealand 10-5.