Fiji clinch World Sevens Series title in Paris

Fiji's team celebrates with the cup after winning the World Rugby Sevens Series

Fiji celebrated winning the World Rugby Sevens Series title by claiming the Paris tournament crown for the first time.

The title was decided on the final day of the series, as Fiji beat the USA in the cup semi-finals to secure their fourth World Series.

Gareth Baber's outfit, who went into this last stop of the series two points ahead of the USA, marched on to cap their day with the tournament victory after beating New Zealand 35-24 in the cup final.

Fiji's Jerry Tuwai takes on the Kiwi defence

After losing their last two cup finals on French soil, against the hosts in 2005 and Samoa in 2016, Fiji scored their first points of this year's final after just 30 seconds. Napolioni Bolaca's try was converted and then quickly added to by Meli Derenalagi.

The freshly-crowned series winners kept their foot firmly on the gas as the Player of the Final Bolaca accumulated 18 of their 28 first-half points.

With a 28-7 lead, they continued to boss the contest before New Zealand's response arrived. Regan Ware crossed twice for the All Blacks Sevens and Dylan Collier added another try to produce the final 35-24 scoreline.

"Last year we came here and we were further in front but we did not have the wherewithal to finish it off. That was quite painful," said head coach Baber, whose side were pipped to the 2018 series title by South Africa.

Fiji players gather together ahead of their final game

"I thought that the back end of the season, carrying on from Hong Kong with Singapore, London last week and to round it off as we did, is pretty special.

"It's all credit to everybody back home in Fiji, everybody who has supported us and kept patient. But most of all to the staff and the quality outfit that we have playing for us."

The USA had never finished higher than fifth in the World Series standings but their standout season, which included seven podium finishes and reaching every cup semi-final, saw them secure second position in the final standings and fourth place in Paris.

Mike Friday's side were beaten 24-7 in the bronze final by a powerful performance from South Africa.

England finished the series in fifth place, with Scotland 10th, Wales 14th, and Ireland 16th out of 21 competing nations.