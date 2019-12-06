England men to face France in Dubai Sevens Cup quarter-finals
The Dubai Sevens is live on Sky Sports Arena from 4.50am on Saturday
Last Updated: 06/12/19 5:54pm
England will face France in the Cup quarter-finals of the men's Dubai Sevens after losing to South Africa in their final pool match.
England's loss came despite leading 14-0 early on, with the South Africans coming from behind with a pair of late Justin Geduld tries to set up a quarter-final against Argentina.
World series champions Fiji failed to reach the Dubai quarter-finals for the first time after losing out to France and Argentina on points difference.
Two-time champions in Dubai since joining the world series 20 years ago, Fiji lost to Argentina 24-21 after leading 21-12, then beat France 24-14 but not by enough in their last pool match.
In the other quarters, New Zealand play the United States in a match-up of last year's finalists, and Australia will tackle Samoa.
England women will face Ireland in the ninth-place play-off after losing to France and New Zealand in the pool stages. Ireland women were beaten by Spain, Australia and Fiji.
Men's Cup quarter-finals
France vs England
New Zealand vs USA
South Africa vs Argentina
Australia vs Samoa
Women's Cup quarter-finals
Australia vs Spain
France vs Canada
Fiji vs New Zealand
USA vs Russia
How can I watch?
The action from the Dubai Sevens will be live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday.
Live coverage will commence at 4.50am, 9.25am and 1.30pm.