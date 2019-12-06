England men to face France in Dubai Sevens Cup quarter-finals

England's loss to the Blitzboks came despite leading 14-0 early in the first half

England will face France in the Cup quarter-finals of the men's Dubai Sevens after losing to South Africa in their final pool match.

England's loss came despite leading 14-0 early on, with the South Africans coming from behind with a pair of late Justin Geduld tries to set up a quarter-final against Argentina.

World series champions Fiji failed to reach the Dubai quarter-finals for the first time after losing out to France and Argentina on points difference.

Two-time champions in Dubai since joining the world series 20 years ago, Fiji lost to Argentina 24-21 after leading 21-12, then beat France 24-14 but not by enough in their last pool match.

In the other quarters, New Zealand play the United States in a match-up of last year's finalists, and Australia will tackle Samoa.

England women will face Ireland in the ninth-place play-off after losing to France and New Zealand in the pool stages. Ireland women were beaten by Spain, Australia and Fiji.

Men's Cup quarter-finals

France vs England

New Zealand vs USA

South Africa vs Argentina

Australia vs Samoa

Women's Cup quarter-finals

Australia vs Spain

France vs Canada

Fiji vs New Zealand

USA vs Russia

How can I watch?

The action from the Dubai Sevens will be live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday.

Live coverage will commence at 4.50am, 9.25am and 1.30pm.