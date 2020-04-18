Mathieu Bastareaud returns to Top 14 side Lyon on two-year deal

Mathieu Bastareaud is returning to France to play for Lyon

Mathieu Bastareaud is returning to Lyon on a two-season deal after his spell at RU New York was cut short.

Top 14 side Lyon confirmed a contract has been agreed with the former France centre, who won 54 international caps between 2009-2019,

"LOU rugby is happy to announce that Mathieu Bastareaud has signed a two-year contract starting next season," Lyon said in a statement.

The club added Bastareaud will be back in France in the coming days after Major League Rugby was cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.

Bastareaud, 31, played most of his professional career at Stade Francais (2007-2011) and Toulon (2011-2019) before joining Lyon last year.