LISTEN: John Bentley on Will Greenwood's British & Irish Lions podcast

On this week's Will Greenwood's Lions podcast, he welcomes John Bentley who was one of the heroes of the victorious 1997 tour to South Africa.

Bentos epitomised everything good about the '97 tour as he dazzled on and off the pitch to become a Lions Legend.

He was one of the reasons the 'Living With the Lions' documentary was so successful and talks to Will about how that came about.

Bentley scored seven tries in all - including a superb 60m solo effort against the Gauteng Lions which is one of the finest Lions tries ever.

The 1997 tour also produced some incredible chest-thumping speeches from coaches Sir Ian McGeechan and Jim Telfer.

Bentley explains the power that Geech had on the team and how his words brought him to tears.

