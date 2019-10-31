England vs South Africa: Key players in Rugby World Cup final

Billy Vunipola will lock horns again with fellow No 8 Duane Vermeulen

Who are the key men that will decide Saturday's Rugby World Cup final?

England and South Africa will battle it out for the biggest prize in rugby and the performances of their big-name players will have a major say in who emerges victorious.

Twelve years on from South Africa's World Cup final win over England in Paris, they will do battle once again for the Webb Ellis Cup.

We have selected five standout players from each side whose influence will key to their country's chances…

England

Owen Farrell

England's Captain Fantastic. Farrell is much more than a world-class goalkicker - he's also an excellent distributor, whether at first or second receiver, and bravely carries the ball to the line.

There have been question marks over Farrell's tackle technique and he was fortunate to escape sanction for his challenge on Andre Esterhuizen during last November's win over the Springboks, but there can be no debate around the physicality he brings in defence.

Farrell has played 10 times against South Africa, averaging 10 points per game, but has tasted victory on just three occasions. Can he make it four on Saturday?

Maro Itoje

Maro Itoje was man of the match in England's win over New Zealand

Itoje is the best lock in world rugby on current form. He spearheaded last weekend's semi-final victory over New Zealand, making a lung-busting 16 tackles, eight carries and three defensive turnovers in an all-action 80-minute display.

The Saracen is a master of the lineout, whether on his own or opposition throws. The variation is in his lineout calling against the All Blacks was superb, flummoxing the world champions.

Farrell may be captain but Itoje has established himself as one the key leaders in this England team. He will want to atone for his sin-binning against the Springboks last November when he takes to the pitch in Yokohama.

Jamie George

Jamie George is tackled by New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick (right) and Aaron Smith

Farrell and Itoje's Saracens team-mate had to bide his time before nailing down the starting hooker spot for England.

George's set-piece skills stand up to scrutiny. He is a fine scrummager and forms a crucial part of England's slick lineout - his overthrow against New Zealand that led to a try will rankle but it was a momentary blip on an evening of expert throwing.

The 28-year-old is also effective in the loose, in both attack and defence, and runs some excellent lines to get his side across the gainline.

Billy Vunipola

Vunipola is relishing the physical challenge presented by South Africa

England are a much more potent force with Vunipola in their line-up. The rampaging No 8 is their best ball-carrier and consistently gets his side over the gainline, something Wales struggled to achieve against the gigantic South African pack.

Vunipola is a threat off the base of scrums and is often sent charging into the midfield off lineouts to give England front-foot ball. He also has soft hands and his ability to offload keeps opposition defences on their toes.

The return of brother Mako to the front row has lifted Billy's performances another notch, while the tireless work of groundhogs Tom Curry and Sam Underhill has freed him up to do what he does best.

Manu Tuilagi

Manu Tuilagi scored his 17th Test try in the win over New Zealand

It is great to see Tuilagi back at his very best after such rotten luck with injuries. Like Vunipola he provides front-foot ball off set-pieces to get England motoring.

Tuilagi may be leaner these days but he still possesses the power to bulldoze defenders, while also sucking them in with dummy runs.

He grabbed the opening try against New Zealand but it was in defence where he really shone, making some fantastic reads and shooting out of the line to close down passing options.

South Africa

Handre Pollard

Handre Pollard kicked 14 points in the semi-final win over Wales

Pollard put injury and illness behind him to reclaim the Springboks No 10 shirt and is close to surpassing the form he produced at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The 25-year-old is big for a fly-half, weighing almost 100kg, and he uses that bulk to carry the ball to the line and pressurise his opposite number.

Pollard is an expert goalkicker and has scored 47 points at this World Cup - one more than Owen Farrell. His kicking from hand is also crucial in giving his powerful pack territory, while the England back three can expect a few testing high balls.

Faf de Klerk

Faf de Klerk is rated among the world's top scrum-halves

Sale supporters will testify how important De Klerk is to South Africa's chances. The scrum-half may be small in stature but he's massive when it comes to influencing matches.

De Klerk will set the tempo and his sniping ability from rucks will keep England on their toes. He has also perfected his box-kicks, although it is often a source of frustration among Springboks supporters. He kicked 19 times against Wales and England can expect more of the same as South Africa look to edge the aerial battle.

Despite his size, De Klerk doesn't go hiding in defence. He is a fearless tackler who is capable of halting the biggest forwards.

Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth will put pressure on the England lineout

England's lineout was excellent against New Zealand but will be given a stern examination by the 6ft 8in Etzebeth.

He is South Africa's enforcer - an excellent defender who uses his brute strength to hold up ball-carriers and execute choke tackles, while he forms part of an impressive driving maul.

He is unlikely to carry as much as ball as second-row partner Lood de Jager or flanker Peter-Steph du Toit, but Etzebeth will still be heavily involved in attack, from clearing rucks to latching onto team-mates.

Cheslin Kolbe

The box-office winger has recovered from injury and returns to the starting XV for Saturday's decider - his first appearance against England.

Kolbe's searing pace and mesmerising footwork scares the life out of defenders, but bar a break against New Zealand and try double against Italy we have yet to see the very best of him at this World Cup.

Kolbe has scored seven tries in 13 Tests. South Africa's job will be to try and get him on the ball in space.

Duane Vermeulen

Duane Vermeulen wins his 54th cap on Saturday

Vermeulen has edged his personal duel with Billy Vunipola in previous meetings with England.

Nicknamed 'Thor', the No 8 carries to devastating effect and is an expert at slowing down opposition ball.

There is more to Vermeulen's game than sheer brawn, however. His wonderful offload set up South Africa's winning try against Wales in the 2015 quarter-final. One of many potential matchwinners in the Springboks team.