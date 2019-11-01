Rugby World Cup final: Select your England-South Africa combined team

Would Damian de Allende make it into your starting team?

Pick your combined England-South Africa XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

England head coach Eddie Jones has kept faith with the team that registered a brilliant win over New Zealand in the semi-finals, with George Ford retained at fly-half and captain Owen Farrell outside him in midfield.

Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White expects a tight final between England and South Africa but believes the Springboks 'need it more'

The only change to the match-day squad comes on the bench, where Ben Spencer provides back-up at scrum-half after replacing the injured Willi Heinz.

South Africa welcome back wing wonder Cheslin Kolbe after he recovered from an ankle injury while Rassie Erasmus sticks with a six-two split on the bench.

Who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 players that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...