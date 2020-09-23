Rob Howley appointed Canada assistant coach

Rob Howley has served a ban for betting on rugby matches

Rob Howley will begin rebuilding his coaching career with Canada after being appointed senior assistant to Canucks boss Kingsley Jones.

The three-year deal that encompasses the 2023 World Cup will also see Howley work as a consultant for the Toronto Arrows for the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

It is the former British and Irish Lions scrum-half's first post since serving an 18-month ban - with nine months suspended - for betting on rugby matches.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Rugby Canada and begin working alongside Kingsley Jones and the other Canadian coaches," Howley said.

"I'm excited to get to work and help prepare Canada for World Cup qualification. I am also looking forward to my first season in MLR with the Toronto Arrows.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the synergy of a professional club loaded with domestic players in an emerging league to help support the national team. It's very similar to my past experience coaching in Wales."

Rob Howley was part of Wales' coaching setup for 11 years before being banned

Jones said: "Rob is one of the most highly regarded coaches in international rugby and I'm ecstatic that he will be joining us at Rugby Canada.

"He's someone that I've known and respected for a long time and the opportunity to have Rob join our program is a huge step forward for Canadian rugby. His experience and expertise will benefit not only our young players but our entire coaching staff."

Howley was suspended last December after admitting to breaching World Rugby anti-corruption and betting regulations, having placed 363 bets on the sport.

It is the only stain on an otherwise outstanding playing and coaching career that produced 59 Wales caps and appearances on two Lions tours before he embarked on a series of successful tracksuit roles with Wales and the Lions.