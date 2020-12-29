Pablo Matera: Argentina captain told to take anti-discrimination course

Argentina captain Pablo Matera published racist tweets between 2011 and 2013

Argentina captain Pablo Matera must undergo educational training and community service if he wants to be eligible for Pumas selection in the future.

Matera, along with international team-mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, was initially suspended for making racist remarks on social media between 2011 and 2013 before then being reinstated to the side, allowing him to finish the Tri-Nations.

An investigation by the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) revealed that all three players must undergo the training, with Matera barred from regaining the captaincy until it is completed.

The UAR probe took into account the fact the comments were published at least eight years ago, but insisted that the damage caused "should be remedied" through "restorative measures".

Speaking in early December, Will Greenwood criticised the Argentine Rugby Union's response to Matera's racist and xenophobic comments

While tightening its own disciplinary framework around racist, xenophobic and discriminatory expressions, it was also decided that Matera, Petti and Socino must take part in a six-hour course taking place over three days to make them aware of "where prejudices arise and the consequences they have in relationships between people".

As part of this, they will record a video with educational content on "discriminatory stereotypes and prejudices" which will be used as a reference resource for the players, and must spend two days with other players who take the course.

"The eligibility of the three players is subject to compliance with the restorative measures imposed and this board of directors withdraws the endorsement of Pablo Matera's captaincy until the restorative measures are satisfactorily completed," an ARU statement read.