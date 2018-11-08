Edinburgh's Viliame Mata starts for Fiji against Scotland at Murrayfield

Viliame Mata wins his eighth cap for Fiji on Saturday

Edinburgh forward Viliame Mata has been named in the Fiji team to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

No 8 Mata forms part of a powerful back row alongside captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu and Clermont Auvergne's Peceli Yato.

Fiji head coach John McKee has selected a side full of European experience, with 14 of the starting line-up plying their trade in either the UK or France.

Vereniki Goneva is named on the wing with Newcastle Falcons team-mate Tevita Cavubati partnering Leone Nakarawa in the second row, while Leicester prop Campese Maafu starts at loosehead.

Fiji were 27-22 winners over Scotland when the sides met in Suva in June 2017

Rugby league convert Semi Radradra partners Jale Vatabua in midfield while Clermont's Setareki Tuicuvu makes his debut at full-back.

"We had success against Scotland in 2017 in Fiji but that counts for nothing here," said McKee.

"We will have to bring our best game if we want to achieve success, as anything less will not be good enough against this good Scotland team."

Fiji: 15 Setareki Tuicuvu, 14 Metui Talebula, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Jale Vatabua, 11 Vereniki Goneva, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Frank Lomani; 1 Campese Maafu, 2 Sam Matavesi, 3 Manasa Saulo, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu (c), 7 Peceli Yato, 8 Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Mesulame Dolokoto, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Kalivate Tawake, 19 Albert Tuisue, 20 Semi Kunatani, 21 Henry Seniloli, 22 Alivereti Veitokani, 23 Eroni Vasiteri.