Josua Tuisova starts on wing as Fiji seek first win over France

Josua Tuisova (right) starts on the right wing for Fiji

Fiji coach John McKee says he has named a side capable of beating France for the first time on Saturday.

The Pacific islanders have a 10-0 losing record against Les Bleus but they travel to Paris in confident mood after demolishing Uruguay 68-7 last weekend.

While praising the efforts of the players that beat Uruguay, McKee has largely reverted to his first-choice side, which lost 54-17 to Scotland on November 10.

"There were some hard questions posed around selection this week and the team to run on the field is the team we believe will beat France," the New Zealander said.

Fiji responded to their defeat to Scotland by beating Uruguay last weekend

The introduction of blockbusting Toulon wing Josua Tuisova is the only change to the starting side that faced Scotland, with Metui Talebula moving to full-back to accommodate his inclusion.

McKee said the Fijians, renowned for their lightning attack, would need to hone their defensive qualities to counter the French maul.

"Our players are very aware of the strengths and weakness of the French players as they play against them in Top 14 and European Cup matches," he said.

"Against Uruguay we kept our standards up right through the game, not only in attack but worked hard in defence and having another week of preparation and game behind us holds us in good stead for the final Test in the series this weekend."

Fiji: 15 Metuisela Talebula, 14 Josua Tuisova, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Jale Vatubua, 11 Vereniki Goneva, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Frank Lomani; 1 Campese Maafu, 2 Sam Matavesi, 3 Manasa Saulo, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu (c), 7 Peceli Yato, 8 Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Mesulame Dolokoto, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Albert Tuisue, 20 Semi Kunatani, 21 Henry Seniloli, 22 Alivereti Veitokani, 23 Eroni Sau.