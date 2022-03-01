Six Nations: Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones links up with squad to continue rehab from shoulder injury

Alun Wyn Jones has undergone two operations on his shoulder

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury by attending his country's training camp this week.

The lock, 36, has undergone two shoulder operations since being hurt during Wales' autumn international against New Zealand in October and is expected to miss the whole of the Six Nations.

Dan Biggar is captaining Wales in Jones' absence, with the side losing to Ireland and England and beating Scotland across the first three rounds of the competition, leaving them fifth in the standings.

Wales have also announced that Rhys Priestland has been released back to Cardiff Blues due to a calf injury.

Cardiff players Rhys Carre, Uilisi Halaholo, Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti, plus Dragons' Aaron Wainwright and Scarlets' Gareth Davies are free to play domestic rugby this weekend.

The six players will re-join the Wales squad after their clubs' matches as Wayne Pivac's side build-up to the clash with France in Cardiff on Friday, March 11.

Pivac was one of those to question the legality of England's decisive second-half try following his team's defeat at Twickenham last Saturday.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac does not believe that England's try against his side at Twickenham on Saturday should have stood

England's sole touchdown came courtesy of Alex Dombrandt when an overthrown Wales lineout in their own 22 fell for the No 8 to romp over.

Wales felt Maro Itoje had impeded Adam Beard, which caused the set-piece malfunction, but the incident was not looked at in any great detail by the TMO.

"If we had an opportunity to review that try, it probably wouldn't have been given, so that was frustrating," Pivac said.