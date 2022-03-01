Six Nations: Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones links up with squad to continue rehab from shoulder injury
Jones has undergone two shoulder operations since injuring himself against New Zealand in the autumn; Wales have won one and lost two of their three Six Nations games so far; team return to action against France in Cardiff on March 11
Last Updated: 01/03/22 12:33pm
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury by attending his country's training camp this week.
The lock, 36, has undergone two shoulder operations since being hurt during Wales' autumn international against New Zealand in October and is expected to miss the whole of the Six Nations.
Dan Biggar is captaining Wales in Jones' absence, with the side losing to Ireland and England and beating Scotland across the first three rounds of the competition, leaving them fifth in the standings.
Wales have also announced that Rhys Priestland has been released back to Cardiff Blues due to a calf injury.
Cardiff players Rhys Carre, Uilisi Halaholo, Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti, plus Dragons' Aaron Wainwright and Scarlets' Gareth Davies are free to play domestic rugby this weekend.
The six players will re-join the Wales squad after their clubs' matches as Wayne Pivac's side build-up to the clash with France in Cardiff on Friday, March 11.
Pivac: England try shouldn't have been given
Pivac was one of those to question the legality of England's decisive second-half try following his team's defeat at Twickenham last Saturday.
England's sole touchdown came courtesy of Alex Dombrandt when an overthrown Wales lineout in their own 22 fell for the No 8 to romp over.
Wales felt Maro Itoje had impeded Adam Beard, which caused the set-piece malfunction, but the incident was not looked at in any great detail by the TMO.
"If we had an opportunity to review that try, it probably wouldn't have been given, so that was frustrating," Pivac said.
Asked if he thought Wales lock Beard had been pushed out of the lineout, Pivac added: "Yes, he was.
"He was chased down the lineout and bumped, which you can't do, but unfortunately it wasn't picked up and the try stands. The replay we've seen, there was an offence there, we thought."