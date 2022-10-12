Mako Vunipola available for England's Autumn Tests but handed three-game ban for dangerous play

Mako Vunipola will be available for England's Autumn Tests after a disciplinary panel handed him a three-game ban for dangerous play in Saracens' victory over the Newcastle Falcons.

Vunipola's case was heard on Tuesday by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew O'Grady, sitting with Alastair Campbell and Mitch Read.

In the hearing, he was charged with "dangerous play in a ruck or maul contrary to World Rugby Law 9.20a" after receiving a red card in the match against Newcastle Falcons last week, the first in his career.

After the match, Saracens head coach Joe Shaw defended Vunipola's disciplinary record.

"The first thing about Mako is that he is not a dirty player," Shaw said.

"That's his first red card which, considering the amount of games he's played, says something. It was reckless but we'll see what happens in the coming days."

Many believed that Vunipola would miss out on some of England's Autumn Test matches but, with a three-week ban that can be "reduced to two weeks if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP)", Vunipola will be free to play for England.



Vunipola will miss the following games:

15 October v Bath Rugby (Premiership)

17 October v London Irish (Premiership Cup)

22 October v Exeter Chiefs (Premiership) * subject to completing CIP

The case of Jacob Umaga was also heard and the Wasps man was charged with "tackling, charging, pulling or grasping the jumper in the air, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.17" after receiving a red card in the match against Northampton Saints.

He also receives a three-week ban but the matches he will miss will be decided once he is declared by the club as fit to return to play.

England begin their autumn internationals campaign on November 6 against Argentina at Twickenham Stadium.

Randall to miss Autumn Tests after hamstring surgery

Harry Randall will be sidelined for between three and four months

England scrum-half Harry Randall has been ruled out of contention for the Autumn Tests after undergoing surgery on a torn hamstring.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said that Randall will be sidelined for between three and four months. He was injured during the team's Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter, when the Chiefs racked up 50 points at Ashton Gate.

Randall has won six caps, but he missed out on selection for England's summer tour of Australia, when Eddie Jones' team claimed a 2-1 Test series victory over the Wallabies.

The 24-year-old was also not included among a 36-man England squad that took part in a recent training camp, with Ben Youngs, Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell chosen as scrum-halves.

England's 2022 Autumn Nations Series fixtures November 6 at 2.15pm England vs Argentina November 12 at 3.15pm England vs Japan November 19 at 5.30pm England vs New Zealand November 26 at 5.30pm England vs South Africa

Lam said: "Harry had surgery on a hamstring tear yesterday and will be out for between three and four months.

"He did it tackling Jack Nowell and got in an awkward position. It is a loss for us, but time for Andy (Uren) and Tom (Whiteley) to step up.

"We are not looking elsewhere at the moment. We lost Harry one week last year, then Andy the next and then Tom and then two others. I hope it is not the same.

"It is frustrating for us, but all the more so for Harry. Some of the hamstring came off the bone, and he had surgery to repair it.

"I feel for him, but I have always said injuries are an opportunity to improve, and he will come back fighting fit."