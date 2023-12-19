Felipe Contepomi to replace Michael Cheika as Argentina's new head coach until 2027 Rugby World Cup

Michael Cheika stepped down as Argentina head coach after their World Cup semi-final exit

Former Argentina fly-half Felipe Contepomi will be their new head coach, succeeding Michael Cheika, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday.

Australian Cheika leaves after less than two years in the role, following two years as an advisor to the team.

"I want to thank all the Argentines for these wonderful years together, the UAR, the staff and the players for having trusted me for this challenge," Cheika said in a statement.

"I am very proud to have been the head coach of Los Pumas and it is one of the experiences I have enjoyed the most in my coaching career. Although I was born in Australia, a big part of me will be Argentina. I am convinced that Felipe and his staff will lead the team in the best way."

The 56-year-old's departure comes as Rugby Australia (RA) hunts for a new Wallabies coach following the resignation of his former Randwick team-mate Eddie Jones.

Cheika took the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final in England before quitting in acrimony after their quarter-final exit at the 2019 tournament in Japan.

RA boss Phil Waugh declined to comment on him as a potential candidate for the Wallabies job but said the governing body was open to anyone.

"We're certainly not advanced in conversations, or in any conversations with anyone really," he told Australian Associated Press.

Cheika bowed out with an 11-13 record for the Pumas but won praise for galvanising them at the World Cup in France where they lost to England in the bronze medal match.

Contepomi, capped 87 times for Argentina, paid tribute to 56-year-old Cheika, who was his coach at Leinster during the Irish club's run to the 2009 European Cup.

Felipe Contepomi has agreed a deal to be head coach of Argentina to the 2027 World Cup

"I had the honour of working with Michael Cheika in the consolidation of a sporting project, which challenges and excites us as part of a great Argentine team," Contepomi said. "For that reason I am grateful for the extraordinary opportunity that the UAR gives me."

Eddie Jones has been announced as the new head coach for Japan earlier this month, less than two months on from his resignation as Australia coach.

Eddie Jones will spend a second stint in charge of Japan

The 63-year-old has signed a four-year deal taking him up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup and will start his second stint in charge of the Brave Blossoms on January 1.

Jones was appointed by Rugby Australia on a five-year term at the start of 2023, one month after being dismissed by England, but came under intense pressure at the Rugby World Cup when the Wallabies were eliminated in the group stage for the first time.

He insisted he was "100 per cent committed" to his job as Australia head coach but left the role at the end of October and has now returned to Japan, where he was head coach between 2012 and 2015. He originally served as assistant coach in 1996.