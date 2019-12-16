Tyrrells Premier 15s: Saracens win classic; Darlington, Loughborough, Worcester and Wasps victorious too

Saracens Women played out an epic contest at the Stoop in the latest round of Tyrrells Premier 15s action

We recap the latest round of Tyrrells Premier 15s fixtures as the best of women's rugby in England face off...

Harlequins 27-33 Saracens

The top two went head-to-head at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday and what proceeded was a highly entertaining and memorable clash, full of quality.

Harlequins dominated the first 40 and led 24-0 inside the opening 25 minutes with tries from Shaunagh Brown, Rachael Burford, Anna Caplice and Chloe Rollie. However, Saracens tore up the script in the second half producing a record-breaking comeback with Rocky Clark and Marlie Packer crossing over, the latter completing a hat-trick.

ABSOLUTE SCENES 🎉@SaracensWomen have pulled off an incredible comeback against @HarlequinsWomen in the #Premier15s. pic.twitter.com/16jrMYpPtF — Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 14, 2019

Saracens are now the only unbeaten side in the league and sit top of the tree.

📊 And here's what it does to the overall standings



With that dramatic comeback against @HarlequinsWomen, @SaracensWomen now lead the way 👏#Premier15s pic.twitter.com/hOC11CPaTC — Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 15, 2019

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 17-10 Bristol Bears

The Sharks welcomed Bristol to the Northern Echo Arena in Round 9 and recorded a nervy 17-10 victory. The visitors were leading 10-3 in the second half when the game turned on its head after centre Lisa Thomson crossed over the whitewash with Beth Blacklock adding the conversion to level the scores.

It was the home side that pushed on and full-back Evie Tonkin produced the winning moment with only a few minutes left on the clock. Blacklock once again stepped up and slotted the conversion which gave the Sharks their fourth win of the season.

Gloucester-Hartpury 17-36 Loughborough Lightning

Women's World Rugby player of the year, Emily Scarratt, returned to the Lightning line-up for this away fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury and it was her side that took the spoils, recording a 36-17 win.

This game was also a game of two halves - with the hosts going into the sheds at half-time leading 17-12 courtesy of tries from Ellie Underwood, Ti Tauasosi and Natasha Hunt. Lightning took control of the second period with Katy Daley-Mclean scoring the second of her double, while Rhona Lloyd also crossed over twice late on.

Lightning swap places with Gloucester-Hartpury in the table and now sit in third position.

Worcester Warriors 64-19 Firwood Waterloo

Firwood Waterloo could not repeat their winning performance in Round 8 as they went down to a 64-19 away defeat to Worcester. The hosts led 38-5 at half-time and were pretty relentless in the second half too.

The Warriors scored 10 tries during the 80 minutes with wing Vicky Laflin opening the scoring as early as the first minute. This was Worcester's second win on the bounce, with Firwood Waterloo enduring their eighth league defeat of the season.

Richmond 5-36 Wasps

Wasps took the spoils in another London derby recording a 36-5 win at the Richmond Athletic Ground. Abby Dow was one of the top performers, scoring a double while Harriet Millar-Mills, Sofia Rolfi, Lucy Nye and Claudia Macdonald also dotted down for the visitors.

The hosts did score a try through Laura Kapo in the closing stages but it was a case of too little, too late.

