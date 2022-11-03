Rugby World Cup semi-final predictions: Can 'dark horses' Canada stop England; will France upset hosts New Zealand?

England will take on Canada for a place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final

Will favourites England book a sixth World Cup final appearance with victory over 2014 runners-up Canada? Can hosts and defending champions New Zealand dispatch France? Katy Daley-Mclean has the lowdown on this Saturday's semi-final contests and offers her predictions.

Canada vs England, Saturday 3.30am

Before the tournament got under way last month, I said Canada would be the dark horses of this World Cup and they have. They have gone about their work unassumingly in New Zealand, producing consistent displays and won't be a complete pushover for England.



While they have some talented players in their ranks, a number of whom play in the Premier 15s in England such as Emily Tuttosi, Daleaka Menin and Paige Farries, I think England will ultimately be too strong for them, especially in those one-on-one battles.

England's quality across the board from 1 to 23 stands out, and I don't think Canada can match that as yet. When it comes to future World Cups, we'll likely have a different conversation, but at the moment, with Canada the last remaining amateur set-up in the competition, England have more experience and talent player-for-player.

That's not to say Canada won't provide a decent test for the Red Roses, Simon Middleton's side have already been challenged once this tournament by France in the pool stages and I don't expect this to be a walk in the park for England in this semi-final. However, Canada will find it tough to live with them for the whole contest, I'd expect the quality of the full England squad to take the match away from them in the second half.

There will be some close matchups on the pitch, especially in the pack. Sarah Hunter and Sophie de Goede will be a fascinating battle, and in fact, the duels between the No 8s have been the most interesting match-ups across the tournament as it has progressed.

England won't be focusing too much energy on what Canada can do, they'll be thinking about what they want to achieve and how to execute it. If I was in the Canada camp, I'd be thinking that the only game plan that could restrict England, would be to prevent them from getting a lot of territory.

I'd want to make them play from deep inside their half to stop England being able to kick to the line and using that lineout. It would be brave of Canada to do so, as it could end up in a bit of kicking tennis and I'm not sure they have strong enough kickers in that group to be able to withstand that style of play.

Behind the scenes, the Red Roses' camp will be quietly focused on the job at hand this weekend. While at the start of the tournament we saw the players posting images on their socials of waterfalls they were visiting and other beautiful sights, as we get into the business end of the World Cup, it's all about maintaining that focus.

They'll still be getting out and about, going for their coffees and no doubt playing some card games, but they have been training long and hard for this moment. This tournament has been discussed as theirs to lose in the build-up - even if Middleton said this week the Black Ferns were 'red-hot favourites' - England will not be taking their eyes off the prize.

Prediction: England to win by 35 points

New Zealand vs France, Saturday 6.30am

While England have been tested this tournament, the Black Ferns haven't yet been challenged, they have moved through the gears with relative ease and showcased their pretty free-flowing game in all four matches so far.

Confidence breeds confidence and it's been clear that the Black Ferns are enjoying their rugby with the home support behind them. You can see it in some of their tries and finishes from their outstanding wingers in Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui. They're getting rewards from their style - it's as if they are playing with the shackles off.

They are a far different side to the one that showed up in England last autumn and suffered a couple of heavy losses to the Red Roses. At that point, they were in a period of transition, but now we see a much more organised outfit - more like the New Zealand of old. I'm not surprised by the New Zealand performances we've observed over the last weeks, they are too proud a nation not to want to put on a show.

Much has been said about the inconsistency of France and they could be at risk of being blown away by the might of the Black Ferns if they don't turn up. However, if they put in a performance as they did against England, it could be a different story.

France have conceded the least amount of points so far in the tournament at 21, and if they defend well against New Zealand, it could become a war of attrition like the one I experienced with England in the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

That was by far the hardest game of rugby that I've ever played. It was 3-3 at half-time and France defended so ferociously before we pulled away in the second half to win 20-3. It will be interesting to see if France can repeat a similar performance when they go up against the Black Ferns. They have a high-quality group of players, the thing that's stifled them is their error count and giving possession away too cheaply. They do have a strong pack, and that's where I think New Zealand are lacking.

France would have watched with interest as Wales dismantled the Black Ferns' scrum in their quarter-final and should be thinking 'if Wales can do that to them, we definitely can'. Ultimately it will come down to whether they can contain that free-flowing style New Zealand love to play, they are pretty unstoppable when they get into their stride.



Prediction: New Zealand by 15/20 points

