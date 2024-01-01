Six Nations 2024: Leaders and rising stars

CAPTAIN: Jamie George

Age: 33

Caps: 85

Position: Hooker

With Owen Farrell opting to take a break from international duty and then signing for French side Racing 92, the time came for England to turn to someone new as their full-time captain. For Steve Borthwick, the answer was Jamie George.

George has been picked by the England head coach for his tactical nous, ability to build relationships, and emotional intelligence.

At the Six Nations, we will see if he can meet the challenge of blending youth, experience, and managing players he has played alongside for a long time.