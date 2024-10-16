How to watch Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals live on Sky Sports - Australia vs South Africa, West Indies vs New Zealand

The Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals take place this week with both matches live on Sky Sports.

Reigning champions Australia face South Africa on Thursday at 3pm in a repeat of last year's final before West Indies meet New Zealand on Friday at 3pm with both matches live on Sky Sports.

Australia finished top of Group A with four wins from four while South Africa were runners-up in Group B after winning three and losing once to England.

New Zealand were beaten by Australia which meant they finished second after claiming victory in their other three matches as West Indies topped Group B on net run rate despite losing to South Africa.

The final will take place on Sunday October 20 at 3pm, live on Sky Sports.

Highlights from Dubai as England were eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup after falling to a six-wicket loss at the hands of West Indies.

England were dumped out of the Women's T20 World Cup following a tough six-wicket loss to a sensational West Indies.

West Indies were set 142 to win and progress to the semi-finals. Captain Hayley Matthews (50 off 38) in her 100th T20I and Qiana Joseph (52 off 38) played with electric intent, taking their side to 89-0 after 10 overs before their contributions ended with their side on 104-2.

With 40 runs still required, Deandra Dottin (27 from 19), Shemaine Campbelle (5), and Aaliyah Alleyne (6 from 4) did what they needed to do and stayed calm under the pressure, Alleyne hitting the winning runs to leave West Indies jubilant and England reeling from the shock defeat.

England were left to rue a poor performance in the field, five opportunities for wickets going begging as they dropped catches throughout West Indies' innings to finish third in Group B and fail to qualify for the semi-finals.

England captain Heather Knight was left frustrated after an injury saw her retire before West Indies chased down 142 with ease.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures and results

Group phase

Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs

Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs

Fri Oct 4: South Africa beat West Indies by 10 wickets

Fri Oct 4: New Zealand beat India by 58 runs

Sat Oct 5: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Sat Oct 5: England beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Sun Oct 6: India beat Pakistan by six wickets

Sun Oct 6: West Indies beat Scotland by six wickets

Mon Oct 7: England beat South Africa by seven wickets

Tues Oct 8: Australia beat New Zealand by 60 runs

Wed Oct 9: South Africa beat Scotland by 80 runs

Wed Oct 9: India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs

Thurs Oct 10: West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Fri Oct 11: Australia beat Pakistan by nine wickets

Sat Oct 12: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

Sat Oct 12: South Africa beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Sun Oct 13: England beat Scotland by 10 wickets

Sun Oct 13: Australia beat India by nine runs

Mon Oct 14: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs

Tues Oct 15: West Indies beat England by six wickets

Semi-finals

Thurs Oct 17: Australia vs South Africa - 3pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket

Fri Oct 18: West Indies vs New Zealand - 3pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket

Final

Sun Oct 20: TBC (Dubai) - 3pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket