How to watch Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals live on Sky Sports - Australia vs South Africa, West Indies vs New Zealand

Wednesday 16 October 2024 13:21, UK
The Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals take place this week with both matches live on Sky Sports.
Reigning champions Australia face South Africa on Thursday at 3pm in a repeat of last year's final before West Indies meet New Zealand on Friday at 3pm with both matches live on Sky Sports.
Australia finished top of Group A with four wins from four while South Africa were runners-up in Group B after winning three and losing once to England.
New Zealand were beaten by Australia which meant they finished second after claiming victory in their other three matches as West Indies topped Group B on net run rate despite losing to South Africa.
The final will take place on Sunday October 20 at 3pm, live on Sky Sports.
England were dumped out of the Women's T20 World Cup following a tough six-wicket loss to a sensational West Indies.
West Indies were set 142 to win and progress to the semi-finals. Captain Hayley Matthews (50 off 38) in her 100th T20I and Qiana Joseph (52 off 38) played with electric intent, taking their side to 89-0 after 10 overs before their contributions ended with their side on 104-2.
With 40 runs still required, Deandra Dottin (27 from 19), Shemaine Campbelle (5), and Aaliyah Alleyne (6 from 4) did what they needed to do and stayed calm under the pressure, Alleyne hitting the winning runs to leave West Indies jubilant and England reeling from the shock defeat.
England were left to rue a poor performance in the field, five opportunities for wickets going begging as they dropped catches throughout West Indies' innings to finish third in Group B and fail to qualify for the semi-finals.
Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs
Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs
Fri Oct 4: South Africa beat West Indies by 10 wickets
Fri Oct 4: New Zealand beat India by 58 runs
Sat Oct 5: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Sat Oct 5: England beat Bangladesh by 21 runs
Sun Oct 6: India beat Pakistan by six wickets
Sun Oct 6: West Indies beat Scotland by six wickets
Mon Oct 7: England beat South Africa by seven wickets
Tues Oct 8: Australia beat New Zealand by 60 runs
Wed Oct 9: South Africa beat Scotland by 80 runs
Wed Oct 9: India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs
Thurs Oct 10: West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets
Fri Oct 11: Australia beat Pakistan by nine wickets
Sat Oct 12: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Sat Oct 12: South Africa beat Bangladesh by seven wickets
Sun Oct 13: England beat Scotland by 10 wickets
Sun Oct 13: Australia beat India by nine runs
Mon Oct 14: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs
Tues Oct 15: West Indies beat England by six wickets
Thurs Oct 17: Australia vs South Africa - 3pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket
Fri Oct 18: West Indies vs New Zealand - 3pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket
Sun Oct 20: TBC (Dubai) - 3pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket