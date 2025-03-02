ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fixtures, results and venues with tournament live on Sky Sports from February 19-March 9
ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports between February 19 and March 9; Pakistan and United Arab Emirates to host matches, with games involving India held at neutral venue in Dubai; eight teams split into two groups of four with top two reaching semi-finals
Sunday 2 March 2025 17:15, UK
The ICC Champions Trophy is back for the first time since 2017, with Sky Sports to show the tournament live between February 19 and March 9.
The 2025 Champions Trophy will mirror the format used in 2017: eight sides split into two groups of four with the top two advancing to the semi-finals after the teams play the others in their pool once.
The semi-final winners will then contest the final on March 9, where the champions will be presented with the trophy and a white jacket.
What are the ICC Champions Trophy groups?
- Group A: Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
- Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa
ICC Champions Trophy results and fixtures
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets 🔵
- February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Match abandoned) ☔❌
- March 2: India beat New Zealand by 44 runs 🔵
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Match abandoned) ☔❌
- February 26: Afghanistan beat England by eight runs 🔵
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Match abandoned) ☔❌
- March 1: South Africa beat England by seven wickets 🟢
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - India vs Australia (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final - New Zealand vs South Africa (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final - India or Australia vs New Zealand or South Africa (Lahore or Dubai)
Where are matches being played?
Stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host matches in Pakistan, with games involving India held in Dubai.
The neutral venue in the UAE was selected after the ICC confirmed all matches between Pakistan and India in ICC tournaments, both men and women's and including next year's Women's World Cup, will be played at neutral venues up until at least 2027.
Political tensions between the two nations have led to strained sporting relations and India, cricket's richest and most powerful country, have not played a game in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.
As a result, India will play in the first semi-final in Dubai. The final, which is scheduled to take place in Lahore on March 9, will also be moved to the UAE if India qualify.
Watch every match from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports between February 19 and March 9 or stream with NOW.