England captain Jamie George savouring challenge that awaits against 'one of world's best' in New Zealand

England captain Jamie George believes this summer's tour of New Zealand will provide priceless experience and examination for Steve Borthwick's developing side.

England face New Zealand in Dunedin on July 6 before concluding the two-Test series against the All Blacks at Eden Park on July 13 - both live on Sky Sports.

After Saturday's comprehensive victory in Japan, George is savouring leading England into battle against the three-time World Cup winners.

"We've got so much respect for everything New Zealand do for rugby worldwide," George told TVNZ.

"We want to make sure we are the best team we possibly can be. In order to do that, you have to play against the best teams, and New Zealand are certainly one of those.

"It's a huge challenge, we know how big that's going to be.

"I think we've set the tone with the performance we had in Japan. Preparations are going really well so far, and the squad are looking good going into this two-match series."

England's summer fixtures

Saturday June 22 - Japan 17-52 England

Saturday July 6 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

George and his England team-mates took time out of their schedule to help out at a foodbank in West Auckland run by former All Black great Sir Michael Jones.

The England captain is relishing being back in New Zealand, having been part of the British and Irish Lions tour in 2017, and urged his team-mates to embrace every aspect of the rugby-obsessed nation.

"Rugby is often a religion over here," George added. "Just how much the Kiwi public love rugby, and the passion they generate is absolutely amazing.

"My message to the team is to soak it in, love it, and enjoy it. This is what rugby is all about, coming on tours like this to hostile places and trying to compete against the best. That is what we're trying to do."

