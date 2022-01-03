Aaron Ramsey could return to Premier League once he secures Juventus exit - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Aaron Ramsey is negotiating his way out of Juventus after being told he is no longer part of Max Allegri's first-team plans, with a move back to the Premier League with Newcastle or Everton on the cards for this month.

Image: Aaron Ramsey is negotiating his way out of Juventus

THE SUN

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are at odds over which Juventus player to target for Tottenham, with Conte reportedly favouring Weston McKennie over Paratici's man Dejan Kulusevski.

Barcelona are closing on a deal to sign striker Alvaro Morata but can only complete the move by getting Philippe Coutinho off their wage bill.

Newcastle have seen an offer for defender Sven Botman rejected by Lille, with AC Milan standing by to take advantage.

Liverpool and AC Milan have scouted £4m-rated Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara.

Image: Dusan Vlahovic is still open to extending his Fiorentina contract

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle target Dusan Vlahovic is not ruling out signing a new deal with Fiorentina despite reports of a strained relationship over previous negotiations.

West Ham have ruled out making moves for Gabriel Barbosa and Adama Traore, but potential January targets include Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

Arsenal are touting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang around Europe's leading clubs but fear having to sell him at a much lower value and that his £350,000 weekly wage might prove a barrier to any deal.

Premier League teams are monitoring Christian Eriksen, who will be ready to return to group training later in January some six months after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Sead Kolasinac is set to leave Arsenal, with Marseille interested in the defender whose contract expires in the summer.

Nottingham Forest are set to beat QPR to the signing of Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

Image: Romelu Lukaku could feature for Chelsea against Tottenham in the EFL Cup semi-final

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Romelu Lukaku hopes to return to Chelsea's squad this week after positive talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and director Marina Granovskaia.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has followed in the footsteps of Manchester United's Class of 92 by going into business with Valencia owner Peter Lim.

AC Milan are looking to steal a march on Premier League clubs in the race to sign Lille forward Renato Sanches.

Luis Suarez could leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season and join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami.

An Argentinian DJ pictured with Lionel Messi at a party before his positive Covid-19 test has posted his own negative test online after receiving death threats.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham are ready to make a further offer for Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard as the Old Trafford club consider cashing in on him.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is worried about his participation in the Australian Open because of a nagging elbow problem.

Image: England bowler Stuart Broad is set to feature in Sydney

THE GUARDIAN

Stuart Broad is set for an England recall for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after several Australian players - past and present - admitted their surprise at his omission from previous matches.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic youngster Ewan Henderson is edging closer to a reunion with his former team-mate Shaun Maloney, now head coach of Hibs.

Scotland U19 international Kerr Smith is set to make a move to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace keen to sign the Dundee United defender.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are set to sign Irish teenager Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers, beating Hibs to a deal after he was a guest at Easter Road last month.