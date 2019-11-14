Champions Cup preview: Pool 5 - Connacht, Gloucester, Montpellier and Toulouse

Antoine Dupont and Toulouse are the headliners of Champions Cup Pool 5 in 2019/20

Champions Cup Pool 5 sees four-time winners Toulouse grouped with French rivals Montpellier, Premiership outfit Gloucester and European Cup-returnees Connacht for 2019/20.

It is one of the most open-looking pools for this season, with the home form of each respective club sure to be pivotal.

Have a read of our club-by-club previews below ahead of the return of the Champions Cup this weekend...

Connacht

Best finish: Pool stages. The 2019/20 season will only be Connacht's fifth campaign at Europe's top table, having featured before in 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14 and 2016/17. They have never contested a knockout tie in history.

Back-row Jarrad Butler will captain Connacht in their return to the Champions Cup

What's hot: After two seasons away from the big time, Connacht are back at the top level of European rugby and are so after a thoroughly impressive PRO14 campaign last season. The club have developed a fabulous culture again under Andy Friend, and with the likes of Bundee Aki, Jack Carty, Jarrad Butler, Tom Farrell, Ultan Dillane and Tiernan O'Halloran in their ranks, there is real quality.

What's not: The province are entering into the most pivotal week of their season with something of an injury crisis. Second-rows Quinn Roux and Gavin Thornbury are both out, as is back-row Sean O'Brien and scrum-half Kieran Marmion. Rumours of difficult contract negotiations with Ireland internationals Aki and Marmion are also far from ideal.

Key player: Bundee Aki. The dynamic and physical centre is the most talented player in the Connacht squad and has developed into a key leader during his six seasons in Galway. When he is on form at the Sportsground, the supporters and the rest of the squad usually return in kind.

Bundee Aki is often the driving force behind Connacht's best performances

Gloucester

Best finish: The Cherry and Whites are no strangers to European success having won the Challenge Cup on two occasions, but their best return in the premier event came in 2000/01. Four pool victories propelled them into the quarter-finals where they beat Cardiff. In the end, they were toppled by Premiership rivals, and eventual winners Leicester, in the final four.

🍒 TEAM NEWS



Here are the Cherry & Whites ready to take on the French Champions 👉#GLOvTOU | #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/CGuBDl1m5d — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) November 14, 2019

What's hot: Gloucester's squad is one of the most impressive around, while in Johann Ackermann, they have one of the most impressive coaches in the club game. In Franco Mostert, Ruan Ackermann, Ben Morgan, Jake Polledri, Joe Simpson, Danny Cipriani, Matt Banahan, Charlie Sharples and Jason Woodward, they have the talent to feel good heading into this pool.

What's not: Gloucester's beginning to the season has been decidedly mixed, as victories at Sale and over Wasps marked a positive beginning before defeats followed at struggling Leicester and at home to under-fire Saracens. They will also be without scrum-half Willi Heinz after his hamstring injury for England at the World Cup, while World Cup-winner Mostert is also unavailable.

Key player: Danny Cipriani. Made Gloucester tick last season as they enjoyed a resurgence in the Premiership, making the semi-finals, with the 32-year-old clinching the Player of the Season award. Cipriani is a playmaker with immense talent.

Danny Cipriani was crowned Premiership Player of the Season last year due to his displays

Montpellier

Best finish: Montpellier's best performance in the European Cup came in 2013 when they reached the quarter-finals but suffered a heavy defeat to French rivals Clermont. They have only ever qualified past the pools once.

The #HeinekenChampionsCup is just around the corner 👀



Today we went behind the scenes at @MHR_officiel to get the lowdown on their preparations 💪🏻



With Xavier Garbajosa at the helm and an exciting squad, are you backing them for the big things season? 👊 pic.twitter.com/UeVua78WvS — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 28, 2019

What's hot: Like Gloucester, despite a failure to thrive on the European stage in recent years, Montpellier's squad makes for impressive reading. Their off-season recruitment has been strong too with World Cup-winning out-half Handre Pollard, France skipper Guilhem Guirado and Wallabies back-row Caleb Timu all signing on.

What's not: For many years now, Montpellier have headed into Europe as potential dark horses due to the quality within their squad, only to flop and fail to progress. New head coach Xavier Garbajosa will be desperate to put that right this season. Their start to the Top 14 has been poor, though, winning just three games from nine, including losses at Bayonne, Agen and Castres.

Key player: Louis Picamoles. Pollard is a stunning signing, and should complement a squad with a distinctly South African flavour well, but Picamoles continues to be a standout in French rugby. If he can lead Montpellier's pack to consistent performances on the road, they should excel.

No 8 Louis Picamoles is the key man for this Montpellier squad

Toulouse

Best finish: Toulouse were the first winners of the European Cup thanks to a 21-18 victory over Cardiff back in 1996. They cemented their status as one of European rugby's powerhouses with a 22-17 victory over Perpignan in the 2003 final and beat Stade Francais 18-12 in the title decider two years later. The fourth title came in 2010 when they edged out Biarritz 21-19. They were also runners-up in both 2004 and 2008.

Toulouse enter this season as the defending French Top 14 champions

What's hot: Last season saw Toulouse experience a revival back into the type of club we all know and love. The defending Top 14 champions played some breathtaking rugby to clinch the French title and to make the semi-finals in Europe. Their core of wonderfully talented and youthful backs has given France rugby hope, while in Cheslin Kolbe, they have one of the best players on the planet.

What's not: The club will be without the outstanding Kolbe for the start of Europe, due to his exploits at the World Cup for South Africa just two weeks ago. His absence is a major blow.

Another fantastic day on our #HeinekenChampionsCup tour 👊



A massive thank you to @StadeToulousain for welcoming us this morning 🙌



Who’s backing them to add a 5th Champions Cup title to their trophy cabinet this season? 👀 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ME12SF62KS — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 30, 2019

Key player: Antoine Dupont. It would be easy to select Kolbe here, but scrum-half Dupont is a fabulous player and crucial to everything Toulouse do. From his speed of pass, clever sniping runs and support lines and superb tactical kicking, he is a marvellous player.