Scotland vs South Africa: Elton Jantjies to start at Murrayfield as Springboks make three changes

Elton Jantjies has been brought in to start at fly-half by South Africa vs Scotland

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the Springboks starting line-up for Saturday's Autumn Nations Series clash against Scotland.

Full-back Willie le Roux, fly-half Elton Jantjies and lock Franco Mostert all feature, following a 23-18 victory over Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

Le Roux replaces Damian Willemse, who is following concussion return-to-play protocols after going off during the first half against Wales, with Jantjies in for Handre Pollard and Mostert taking over from Lood De Jager.

Full-back Willie le Roux has been recalled for the visit to Murrayfield

Pollard and De Jager are both among the replacements, while Mostert and wing Jesse Kriel win their 50th caps.

Nienaber said: "Scotland will be a force to be reckoned with at Murrayfield, so it was important for us to maintain continuity within our squad.

"Scotland have a quality team with a number of experienced players and a few British and Irish Lions players, so we are under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

"We laid a good foundation for the tour in Cardiff last week, and we know what areas we would like to improve on.

"We created opportunities to score points last week, but we didn't convert some of them, and we also conceded several penalties, so we need to step up our discipline as well."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Kwagga Smith, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Frans Steyn.