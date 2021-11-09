Joe Marler: England prop to miss Australia Test match after testing positive for Covid-19

Joe Marler came off the bench in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series opener against Tonga

Joe Marler will miss England's Autumn Nations Series Test match against Australia on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Harlequins prop returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday, before a subsequent PCR test confirmed the result on Tuesday morning.

Marler, 31, will isolate for ten days, as per government guidelines.

All England players and staff have returned negative results, while the Rugby Football Union are awaiting additional PCR results.

This is a breaking rugby news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

