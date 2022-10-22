Bath earn first points of the season after convincing Gallagher Premiership win over Northampton

Bath hadn't won a match until their victory against Northampton

Bath ended their winless streak and climbed off the bottom of the Gallagher Premiership table with a 27-14 win over Northampton.

They led throughout the match, with Miles Reid, Tom Dunn and Cameron Redpath scoring tries and 21-year-old fly-half George Worboys scoring 12 points on debut.

While Northampton dominated posession, they failed to register a single point in the first half, scoring tries through Tom Collins and Sam Graham.

After a barrage of high kicks to test each other out, Northampton fly-half James Grayson missed a chance to open the scoring, hooking his penalty attempt just wide from 45 metres.

The visitors maintained steady pressure and Bath's indiscipline yielded a succession of penalties which Northampton repeatedly prodded into the corner.

But the catch-and-drive was well defended and eventually flanker Alex Coles was held up just feet from the try line by Reid and Quinn Roux to earn Bath a turnover scrum.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Three minutes later, flanker Reid was celebrating at the other end of the Rec after supporting Redpath's break to run in, with Worboys scoring the conversion.

Northampton enjoyed plenty of possession and territory but could not make it count against the tenacious home defence.

Loosehead Juan Schoeman burgled turnover ball under the posts and this time Bath attacked from the dead ball line through Worboys and flanker Josh Bayliss, who unleashed Joe Cokanasiga down the right wing.

Aided by successive Saints infringements, Bath made the most of their driving maul as skipper Tom Dunn touched down from a Bayliss catch at the lineout.

Worboys could have put Bath further ahead shortly after the break, but his penalty kick was well wide.

There was no shortage of skills in Saints' armoury but George Furbank, after a soaring catch and deft offload, appeared again in a sweeping move only to fire a pass into touch.

They continued to up the tempo and a quick-tapped penalty by Alex Mitchell resulted in Collins scoring on the overlap in the left corner after 53 minutes. Grayson's conversion was good.

Bath were soon on the attack again as the Saints shipped four more penalties in quick succession near their own line. Eventually they opted for the kick and a two-score lead, which Worboys's boot provided.

Four minutes later, the home side were savouring a 24-7 lead as Redpath plucked Fraser Dingwall's pass out of the air and sped 50 metres to the try-line, with Worboys adding the conversion.

Back came Saints, however, as replacement Graham finished off a catch-and-drive try at the other end, with Furbank adding the conversion. A penalty at the other end by Worboys settled Bath nerves.