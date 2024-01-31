Six Nations 2024: Ireland hand Calvin Nash and Joe McCarthy 6N debuts against France

Munster wing Calvin Nash and Leinster lock Joe McCarthy will make their Six Nations debuts in Ireland's championship opener against France but centre Garry Ringrose misses out due to a shoulder issue.

Jack Crowley has been selected at fly-half for Friday evening's curtain-raiser in Marseille following the retirement of former captain Johnny Sexton after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Andy Farrell's starting XV, led by flanker Peter O'Mahony, shows just four changes from Ireland's 28-24 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand on October 14, with Robbie Henshaw coming in for the sidelined Ringrose in the other alteration.

The 29-year-old Leinster co-captain is expected to be back in contention for the round-two clash with Italy on February 11. His absence sees Henshaw return to midfield, alongside 2023 World Rugby player of the year nominee Bundee Aki.

Munster No 10 Crowley, who has nine international caps, will make his full Six Nations debut to stake his claim as long-term successor to Sexton. The 24-year-old's only previous action in the championship was a three-minute cameo against Italy 12 months ago.

Ciaran Frawley, who, like Nash, won his one and only Test cap by coming on against the Azzurri last summer, will provide fly-half cover from the bench, while Harry Byrne - the younger brother of the injured Ross Byrne - must wait for his opportunity.

Title-holders Ireland defeated France 32-19 in Dublin last February en route to dethroning their rivals as Grand Slam champions.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong continue in an unchanged front row, with fellow Leinster players Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris joining new skipper O'Mahony at the base of the pack.

Jamison Gibson-Park retains the scrum-half role ahead of Conor Murray, with James Lowe on the left wing and Hugo Keenan at full-back.

Veteran prop Cian Healy returns to the bench at Stade Velodrome after missing the World Cup with a calf injury. The 36-year-old loosehead is joined by Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Murray and Frawley.

France head coach Fabien Galthie named his team earlier on Wednesday, with Maxime Lucu taking the place of Antoine Dupont, who is missing this year's Six Nations to prepare for representing Les Bleus in the rugby sevens tournament at the Paris Olympics, at scrum-half.

France vs Ireland teams

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Paul Gabrillagues, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (c).

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Ciaran Frawley.

