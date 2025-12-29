New Year Honours: England Lionesses and Red Roses among sporting names recognised

England Lionesses and England Red Roses were recognised with awards in the New Year Honours list after securing more major silverware in 2025.

Sarina Wiegman, England women head coach, was awarded an honorary damehood after leading the Lionesses to a successful defence of their European Championship title and several of her team were also honoured.

Wiegman, who began her role in September 2021, said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude for this honour.

"When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I've experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support."

Also honoured are team captain Leah Williamson, who becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Four other double European champions - Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh - have each been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

Image: England's Women's Rugby World Cup winning captain Zoe Stratford (née Aldcroft) is among five players recognised in the New Year Honours

Red Roses captain Zoe Stratford (née Aldcroft), team-mate Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell have been made Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs) in the New Year Honours following Women's Rugby World Cup success.

Three more Red Roses players are also recognised. Megan Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

"Being named on the King's New Year Honours, alongside some of my amazing team-mates, is a special privilege," said Stratford, who lifted the World Cup in September after victory over Canada in the final.

"The recognition isn't mine alone. This year I have felt nothing but love and support from so many people and I am extremely grateful.

"As Red Roses, our aim is always to inspire. We hope we will continue to do so in 2026 and make people all over the country incredibly proud."

Mitchell said: "I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition but I want to be clear that it reflects the work of the Red Roses World Cup-winning squad and the outstanding staff around them."

Image: Red Roses head coach John Mitchell, from New Zealand, has also been awarded an OBE

Pioneer footballer Kerry Davis, who became England's first black woman international in 1982 and went on to win 90 caps in a 16-year international career, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Among the sporting officials recognised are former Tottenham executive chairman Daniel Levy and ex-Celtic chief executive Fergus McCann, both of whom are made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).

Elsewhere, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been awarded a damehood and a knighthood.

Dame Jayne, 68, and Sir Christopher, 67, are recognised for services to ice skating and to voluntary service, almost 52 years after dancing to Olympic gold in Sarajevo in 1984.

Torvill and Dean's respective honours provide a fitting end to a year in which they completed their final tour before retirement.

"It seems perfect really, the timing of it," Dame Jayne told the Press Association.

"We did our final tour this year and that was a big thing for us. We had such a great time, we were so happy with the tour and the fact we got through it."

Sir Christopher confirmed there will be no second thoughts about returning to the ice as Dame Jayne and Sir Christopher respectively, adding: "Happy now - retired, that's it.

"The body's had over 50 years of skating and to be able to do this final tour under our own terms is exactly what we would have wanted - and 50 years (of touring) is a great number."

Image: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are awarded a damehood and knighthood for services to ice skating and voluntary service 52 years after dancing to Olympic gold in 1984

Former world marathon champion and broadcaster Paula Radcliffe, who is based in Monaco, is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to sport.

Broadcasters Gabby Logan and Clive Tyldesley are both made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs) for services to broadcasting and charity, while Isa Guha, the broadcaster and former England cricketer, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to inclusivity and cricket.

Rhys McClenaghan, the two-time world champion who won Ireland's first Olympic gymnastics medal with pommel gold in Paris in 2024, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), as is Great Britain's Paris 2024 sport climbing Olympic champion Toby Roberts.