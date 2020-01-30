Josh Navidi: Wales back-rower could miss first two Six Nations games with injury

Josh Navidi has not been named in the squad for Wales' opening Test against Italy

Josh Navidi could miss Wales' first two Six Nations matches after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old has not been named in the squad for their opening Test against Italy in Cardiff, and there is no guarantee he will return in time for the second game against Ireland a week later.

Navidi first suffered the injury during the World Cup quarter-final victory over France and was ruled out for two months.

However, he was able to return to action for the Cardiff Blues before the end of the year.

