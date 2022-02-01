Six Nations: England's Joe Marler cleared to rejoin squad after self-isolation

Joe Marler has been cleared to return to Eddie Jones' squad ahead of their Six Nations opener on Saturday

England's troubled build-up to their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland has eased slightly after Joe Marler was cleared to rejoin the squad.

Marler tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, threatening his involvement in Saturday's trip to Murrayfield, but he has now left self-isolation.

Crucially, it enables the veteran prop to take part in Tuesday's full-bore training session that's often influential in team selection.

Marler has 74-caps worth of international experience, while almost half of Eddie Jones' 37-man training squad have never appeared in Six Nations.

Courtney Lawes' involvement in this year's Calcutta Cup remains a concern for England fans

Flanker Courtney Lawes remains the biggest injury concern, due to the concussion he sustained playing for Northampton against Ulster on January 16.

The likely replacement for the sidelined Owen Farrell as skipper has yet to pass the return to play protocols and is running out of time to prove his fitness.

England 2022 Six Nations fixtures Saturday, February 5 Scotland (A) 4.45pm Sunday, February 13 Italy (A) 3pm Saturday, February 26 Wales (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 12 Ireland (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 19 France (A) 8pm

England also have concerns over lock Jonny Hill because of a foot injury, while wings Jonny May and Anthony Watson have been ruled out of the entire Six Nations.

It is hoped that centre Manu Tuilagi and flanker Sam Underhill will play some part in the tournament following their respective hamstring and concussion issues.

England open their campaign away to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday before travelling away to face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, February 13.