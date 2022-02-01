Six Nations: England's Joe Marler cleared to rejoin squad after self-isolation
Eddie Jones' side open their campaign away to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday; Joe Marler has 74-caps worth of experience, while almost half of England's 37-man training squad have never appeared in Six Nations
Last Updated: 01/02/22 11:26am
England's troubled build-up to their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland has eased slightly after Joe Marler was cleared to rejoin the squad.
Marler tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, threatening his involvement in Saturday's trip to Murrayfield, but he has now left self-isolation.
Crucially, it enables the veteran prop to take part in Tuesday's full-bore training session that's often influential in team selection.
Marler has 74-caps worth of international experience, while almost half of Eddie Jones' 37-man training squad have never appeared in Six Nations.
Flanker Courtney Lawes remains the biggest injury concern, due to the concussion he sustained playing for Northampton against Ulster on January 16.
The likely replacement for the sidelined Owen Farrell as skipper has yet to pass the return to play protocols and is running out of time to prove his fitness.
England 2022 Six Nations fixtures
|Saturday, February 5
|Scotland (A)
|4.45pm
|Sunday, February 13
|Italy (A)
|3pm
|Saturday, February 26
|Wales (H)
|4.45pm
|Saturday, March 12
|Ireland (H)
|4.45pm
|Saturday, March 19
|France (A)
|8pm
England also have concerns over lock Jonny Hill because of a foot injury, while wings Jonny May and Anthony Watson have been ruled out of the entire Six Nations.
It is hoped that centre Manu Tuilagi and flanker Sam Underhill will play some part in the tournament following their respective hamstring and concussion issues.
England open their campaign away to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday before travelling away to face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, February 13.