Six Nations 2022: Players to watch from across the competing countries ahead of the tournament

Ireland's Caelan Doris, England's Marcus Smith and Wales' Taine Basham are three of our Six Nations players to watch

With the 2022 Six Nations now just days away, we profile some of the players to watch from each country heading into the championship...

Marcus Smith (England, fly-half)

From an England persuasion, most of the talk heading into this 2022 Six Nations revolves around Harlequins' superbly talented playmaker Smith.

Marcus Smith is the talk of most England rugby fans heading into the 2022 Six Nations

With Eddie Jones' side having finished in fifth place in last year's championship, Smith brought noticeable spark when he started for England in the autumn wins over Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

He was a main factor behind Quins' entertaining Premiership title success last season against the odds, and has been performing to a high standard again at club level this season. His form was such that he was a late call-up to the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa in the summer too.

The 22-year-old is a rare attacking commodity in the sense that he can do near enough everything well - tactical kicking, a running game, an exceptional step, excellent passing range and a reliable place-kicker.

Small in stature, his defensive game will be most intriguing to keep an eye on and how England protect him in that regard, but in terms of sheer talent and a player who has already delivered clutch moments at club and Test level, Smith is undoubtedly one to watch.

Caelan Doris (Ireland, back-row)

From Ireland, one of the players to keep an eye on this Six Nations is back-row Doris, who was exceptional during the autumn.

Caelan Doris was fantastic for Ireland during their November Tests

The 23-year-old actually made his championship debut on the opening weekend of the 2020 Six Nations vs Scotland having impressed with province Leinster, but just five minutes in departed after being knocked out - something which later developed into very serious concussion concerns.

Indeed, Doris would end up missing the 2021 Six Nations due to a recurrence of concussion, ultimately taking an extended break from the sport.

Such a scenario saw him miss out on potential Lions selection, while he returned in the summer for Tests vs the USA and Japan in Dublin.

In November, Doris was truly back and firmly announced himself on the Test stage. In Ireland's sensational 29-20 win over the All Blacks, Doris was named man of the match after a tireless display of powerful carrying and tackling, while also scoring a try which brought down the house at the Aviva Stadium.

Expect a big tournament in 2022 from a man who has been enormously impressive at blindside flanker and No 8.

Taine Basham (Wales, back-row)

After perhaps the strangest of title victories last year, Wales come into the 2022 championship beset by injuries.

Wales may have injuries, but flanker Taine Basham impressed massively in November

Two of those come in the back-row to key man Justin Tipuric (shoulder) and Taulupe Faletau (ankle), but no matter the injury situation, Wales always seem to have a plethora of first-rate back-row options.

In the autumn, despite defeats to both New Zealand and South Africa, Dragons flanker Basham really stood out in his dogged displays, chock-full of energy, breakdown work, hard carries and neat footwork.

At 23, and alongside club teammate Aaron Wainwright and Cardiff's Ellis Jenkins - the latter marking his return from serious injury with fantastic autumn performances - Wales seem to have the make-up of a youthful back-row who could pose problems for anybody.

Freddie Steward (England, full-back)

It was only in November that Leicester Tigers full-back Steward first started at Test level vs a Tier-1 nation, but less than three months on, it's hard to see Eddie Jones turning anywhere else.

Freddie Steward was one of the outstanding performers from any nation in the autumn

At 6'5", the 21-year-old is a huge back and emerged as Jones' first-choice full-back in the autumn, starting against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, scoring tries against both the Wallabies and Boks.

Steward plays with a power, calmness and high-ball ability which has marked him out as outstanding.

At club level, Steward has two tries from 12 appearances so far this season, with Leicester sat top of the Premiership table and into the European Cup Round of 16 as one of the top seeds.

Steward and Smith celebrate victory at Twickenham in November

Antoine Dupont (France, scrum-half)

In terms of a representative from France, who else could we highlight other than World Player of the Year Dupont?

The Toulouse scrum-half is an exceptional performer, and has been a vital cog in the resurgence of both Les Bleus and Toulouse - the latter currently the reigning Top 14 and European Cup champions.

While improvement has translated to trophy success at club level, though, medals at Test level have so far eluded Dupont and France.

World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont and France will have their eyes on a Six Nations Grand Slam

They come into the 2022 tournament as big favourites, with Ireland and England to visit Paris, and a Grand Slam will be the aim despite not having clinched the championship since 2010.

In both of the last two campaigns, France have beaten the eventual winners (2020, England and 2021, Wales), arguably throwing away two titles having played the best rugby. Les Bleus lost to Scotland in both years, and England at Twickenham last year.

Having destroyed the All Blacks in November, 40-25, playing some breathtaking stuff, there can be no excuses for France in 2022.

Robert Baloucoune (Ireland, wing)

With Leinster's James Lowe ruled out of the Six Nations due to a muscle injury, there is a starting spot going on the wing for Ireland and it could well be taken by 24-year-old Ulster back Baloucoune.

Having made his Test debut vs the USA in the summer, Baloucoune was then drafted in to start in Ireland's crushing 53-7 win vs Argentina in November, and the rangy wing has shown a great deal of talent.

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune could be drafted in to start for Ireland

Searingly quick, a very good finisher and an attacking player capable of stepping and offloading to a very high standard, Baloucoune has a huge future in the sport.

He will have to battle for a place with experienced Munster pair Keith Earls and Andrew Conway, as well as Leinster's Jordan Larmour, but the Ulsterman may well have impressed enough to earn a chance.

Baloucoune's provincial teammate Mike Lowry is another player to watch out for, though with Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan in such magnificent form over the last year or so, Lowry is perhaps less likely to get in.

Ewan Ashman (Scotland, hooker)

Canada-born hooker Ashman qualifies for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born father and the 21-year-old has wasted no time making an impact at international level.

Scotland's Ewan Ashman looks a great prospect from hooker

A centre or back-row in his youth, he announced his arrival in the representative game by finishing the World U20 Championship in 2019 as top try-scorer, and has gone on to develop under the tutelage of Alex Sanderson at Sale.

Ashman scored a try on his Test debut against Australia in November after going on as a replacement, and he unquestionably adds another quality front-row option for Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Paolo Garbisi (Italy, fly-half)

If there is one side that desperately needs a victory within domestic competition then it is Italy in the Six Nations, with the Azzurri not having won a championship Test since 2015.

Italy are on a run of 32 Six Nations defeats in a row, but if there is one player likely to arrest that it is perhaps skilful out-half Garbisi.

Paolo Garbisi is Italy's greatest chance of ending their rotten run of 32 Six Nations defeats in a row

At just 21, Garbisi already has 13 caps and plays for Montpellier in the Top 14, with the left-footed playmaker technically superb.

Not only that, he is a reliable goalkicker too, something Italy have struggled for in recent years. His kicking game from hand is very often on the button as well.

If Italy's pack can force parity in a Test, Garbisi has the talent to take a game on and win it.