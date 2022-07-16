Australia 17-21 England: Marcus Smith inspires third Test victory as Eddie Jones' side win series

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the third and final Test between Australia and England, in Sydney. Highlights of the third and final Test between Australia and England, in Sydney.

A spectacular second-half try from Marcus Smith helped England claim a 21-17 victory in the deciding Test against Australia and win the series 2-1.

Smith used his exceptional pace to run in from 55 metres, after Jonny Hill had disrupted the Wallabies' lineout and Noah Lolesio fumbled the ball midway through the second half. Owen Farrell's conversion boosted the tourists' advantage to 21-10 with a quarter left.

Folau Fainga'a's converted try closed it back to a four-point game, but England held firm to complete a memorable final Test victory and comeback after a slow start in Sydney.

Jones' side went 10-3 down early on following a Tom Wright try and the boot of Lolesio. Just before the interval, Freddie Steward's five-pointer and Farrell's accuracy off the tee had commenced England's recovery.

"It's a really positive step. We've always felt that the team is going in the right direction and sometimes the results don't reflect that," Jones said after the full-time whistle.

"At the end of the game we had six players [on the field] with under 10 caps, so this is a young and inexperienced squad and to have an experience like this is fantastic.

"They're enjoying it, they understand how hard you have to fight to win a Test match, particularly away from home."

Team News Danny Care, Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam were all selected to start. Chessum and Ludlam replaced Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill, who were both ruled out due to concussion. Care came in for Jack van Poortvliet who moved to the bench. Dave Rennie made four changes to Australia's starting XV. Harry Wilson started in the back row and Reece Hodge was given the nod at full-back. James Slipper returned to the role of loosehead prop and Nick Frost earned his first Test start in the second row. The former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu was selected on the bench, poised to make his debut.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, the first points came after 18 minutes from the boot of Farrell as England's centre punished Australia for not rolling away.

It also took advantage of the Wallabies' early inaccuracy following Noah Lolesio's penalty attempt drifting wide and Reece Hodge putting a try-creating pass into touch.

Australia tidied things up and crossed the whitewash after 24 minutes.

Marika Koroibete burst through an attempted tackle by Care in midfield, before Nic White and Tom Wright timed a one-two perfectly out wide. After Wright had surged over, Lolesio added the conversion and another penalty for a 10-3 lead.

England continued to work with little territory or possession for the remainder of the half. Farrell added three further points before Jones decided to replace 86-cap Care with Jack van Poortvliet.

Shortly after, England made the most of their first real bit of field position, working wide through Tommy Freeman and Steward.

Farrell couldn't convert and both teams went into their respective dressing rooms with plenty to think about - and England holding the edge at 11-10 ahead.

Ellis Genge set out England's stall at the start of the second half and signalled their intent with a series of gainline busting carries. When a penalty arrived, Farrell rewarded his team-mate's work for a 14-10 lead.

Australia 17-21 England - Score Summary Australia - Tries: Wright (24), Fainga'a (66). Cons: Lolesio (25, 67). Pens: Lolesio (30). England - Tries: Steward (40), Smith (54). Cons: Farrell (55). Pens: Farrell (18, 33, 49).

Smith's magic arrived five minutes later. First, Hill's pressure at the lineout dislodged the ball before Lolesio attempted to scoop it up and rescue proceedings. Instead, Lolesio made it worse with a fumble.

It was pounced on by England's fly-half and Smith fixed his sights firmly on the line. Three Wallabies took up the chase, with another coming in from the left of the park, but Smith's speed and running lines outfoxed them all.

Farrell's conversion handed England important breathing room at 21-10 ahead.

As was the case in the second Test, a tense finish unfolded with the Wallabies piling on the pressure. England's resistance eventually broke and Fainga'a powered over.

The conversion increased the pressure further, a final rear-guard effort finished England's tour on the right note and secured a gutsy victory and a memorable 2-1 series result.