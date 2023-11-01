England wing Jonny May at peace after retiring from international rugby on his 'own terms' following Rugby World Cup
England wing Jonny May retired from Test rugby, having featured five times at 2023 Rugby World Cup, despite initially missing out on final squad; May was called up when Anthony Watson dropped out; May won two Six Nations titles (2017, 2020), was a World Cup runner-up with England in 2019
Last Updated: 01/11/23 10:35am
Jonny May has admitted he feels at peace with his decision to retire from international rugby as he got to make the decision on his "own terms".
The 33-year-old Gloucester back made his England debut against Argentina in 2013 and across 10 years scored 36 tries in 78 Tests.
May went on to start in five of England's seven World Cup matches, in pool wins over Argentina, Japan and Samoa, quarter-final victory over Fiji and semi-final defeat to eventual winners South Africa.
Now, he is ready to "move on" from his international career but is very "grateful" for everything that it has brought him.
"I just feel like I am at peace with how my international career has gone," May told Sky Sports.
"I am the wrong side of 30 now and to get to a third World Cup is amazing and the team feels like it is in a great place.
"It just felt like I am ready to move on from the international game.
"As much as I have loved it and it has been a huge part of my life and my career, I am just ready to step down now."
Though he initially missed out on selection for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, May was eventually called up after Anthony Watson (calf) dropped out injured and he admits it is much nicer to retire "on his own terms" after playing in rugby's biggest tournament once again.
"It would have been a shame to retire after not making a squad and there was definitely some tough times and some tough conversations with Steve (Borthwick) as well around selection.
"I am glad I hung in there and we did have a good World Cup off the back of a challenging Summer Series.
"To get to a semi-final and put in the performance we did against South Africa and get so, so close, I feel like we have done ourselves proud and I am certainly proud of the boys as well.
"It was worth hanging around for and I feel very grateful to be able to walk away on my terms after a World Cup.
"That is very lucky, not many players get to do that."
May's career has been one full of glittering highlights, especially all the tries he has scored, but his final one coming at Twickenham in front of a home crowd feels like a "positive" end to his England story.
"So many special and amazing experiences. Thirty-six tries, there have been some special ones within that," May said.
"My first one against New Zealand to my last one at Twickenham in front of my new-born son and my wife.
"I really can't pick, but I am just in such a good place with it in terms of feeling very, very grateful and thankful and just positive about everything to do with my England career.
"I wouldn't change any of it.
"To make this third World Cup, I wouldn't have said that after the last one if I am honest with you.
"To achieve 78 caps, especially on the wing, it is tough going to hang in there."
May picked up two Six Nations winners medals in his career in 2017 and 2020, in addition to a series victory in Argentina in 2017. He was also a World Cup runner-up with England in 2019.
His 36 tries in 78 appearances place him second on the England men's all-time try scoring chart.