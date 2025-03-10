Six Nations: Ireland name extended squad for final match against Italy in Rome on Saturday

Ireland have named their squad for their final match of the Six Nations against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen and Garry Ringrose all return to the set up, while the fitness of James Lowe and Ronan Kelleher is being monitored.

Lowe was a late withdrawal from Saturday's loss to France after sustaining a back injury in the warm-up, but that injury has shown improvement since.

A decision on their availability will be made later this week.

Image: James Lowe's fitness is being monitored after an issue with his back

After suffering a heavy 42-27 defeat to France last weekend, which crushed their Grand Slam hopes, Ireland will name their team for the Italy match on Thursday.

They currently sit third in the Six Nations table, two points behind leaders France and one off England in second going into Saturday's final round of fixtures.

Full Ireland squad to face Italy:

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.

What's next in the Six Nations?

Ireland complete their championship away to Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome next Saturday March 15 (2.15pm kick-off).

England complete their 2025 championship away to Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff next Saturday March 15 (4.45pm kick-off).

France host Scotland in their last game of the championship as they play the final Test of three on Saturday March 15 (8pm kick-off).