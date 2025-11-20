Autumn Nations Series: Andy Farrell picks Sam Prendergast over Jack Crowley again for Ireland vs South Africa Test

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has once again selected Sam Prendergast over Jack Crowley at fly-half for Saturday's huge clash against South Africa in Dublin.

There are four changes to the side which secured a record 46-19 win over Australia last week, with centres Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki, openside flanker Josh van der Flier and loosehead prop Andrew Porter all returning to start.

The headline news comes in the No 10 shirt yet again for Ireland, though, with Farrell giving the strongest indication yet of his preference going forward.

Image: Ireland secured a record win over Australia in Dublin last week, but know the challenge of South Africa is far greater

Crowley, who played every minute of Ireland's victorious 2024 Six Nations campaign, lost his place to Leinster's Prendergast last November when Farrell selected the latter against Australia.

Prendergast then held on to the No 10 shirt during the Six Nations under Simon Easterby, with Crowley only usurping him again for the round five clash away to Italy.

Neither Crowley nor Prendergast were subsequently selected for the summer's British and Irish Lions tour, and both were given a start each in the summer as Ireland faced Georgia and Portugal.

Crowley's form at the start of the current season for Munster was superb, however, and proved impossible for Farrell and co to ignore: the 25-year-old guiding Munster to a stunning 31-14 victory over Leinster at Croke Park last month, outshining Prendergast and a host of Ireland's returning Lions, before starting for Ireland in defeat to New Zealand and victory vs Japan.

Image: Ireland's Crowley has once again been dropped by head coach Farrell

Prendergast was given the nod to start last week against Australia, and Farrell has stuck with the 22-year-old despite potential concerns over his defensive fragilities up against the most physical side in world rugby in the Springboks.

Elsewhere, Mack Hansen starts at full-back again fresh from his hat-trick against Australia, combining with Tommy O'Brien and James Lowe in the back-three.

Both starting centres from last week Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey drop out with injuries, which sees Tom Farrell brought onto the bench, while scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park starts beside Prendergast again.

Image: Mack Hansen continues at full-back after scoring a hat-trick vs Australia last week

Porter replaces Paddy McCarthy at loosehead, with Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong completing the front row. The second row remains unchanged in James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne. Ryan Baird and skipper Caelan Doris form the back-row with Van der Flier, as Jack Conan drops down to the bench

"South Africa are the world champions and we know the challenge that awaits us this weekend," Farrell said on Thursday.

"Whenever you face a top side you know that you have to be on top of your game and that you will be tested and we'll look to build on the momentum from last weekend and approach the game positively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In the last meeting between the sides, Ireland secured a stunningly late and deserved 2024 win over South Africa in Durban to secure a 1-1 series draw

"The players were galvanised by the support (last weekend) and it makes such a positive point of difference when you're at home. There's familiarity and respect between both teams and I know how excited the squad is to represent Ireland to the best of our ability for our last home game of 2025."

Ireland: 15 Mack Hansen, 14 Tommy O'Brien, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (c).

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Tom Farrell.

South Africa bring back side that faced France to play Ireland bar two changes

A week on from making a host of changes for their win over Italy, South Africa have restored the majority of the side who came from behind to beat France for this clash with Ireland.

The two changes see Ruan Nortje promoted from the replacements bench to the starting lineup in place of the suspended Lood de Jager at lock, while Canan Moodie starts on the wing with Kurt-Lee Arendse ruled out due to concussion.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kwagga Smith returns to the squad on the bench.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.