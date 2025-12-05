Rassie Erasmus: South Africa head coach signs four-year contract extension
Rassie Erasmus signs four-year extension as South Africa head coach; two-time Rugby World Cup winner in 2019 and 2023 will lead Springboks through to 2031 tournament in United States
Friday 5 December 2025 10:18, UK
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has extended his contract for a further four years.
As director of rugby, Erasmus guided the Springboks to World Cup success in both 2019 and 2023, before his title changed to head coach last year.
"This was a quick and easy conversation to reach agreement," Erasmus said.
"I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I'm very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me."
Erasmus' contract will now run until after the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the United States.
"This decision reflects not only Rassie's remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.
Springboks learn World Cup fate
The news comes days after back-to-back defending champions South Africa were drawn in Pool B with Italy, Georgia and Romania at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
- Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong
- Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania
- Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada
- Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal
- Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa
- Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe
Etzebeth handed 12-week ban for eye gouging
South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been banned for 12 weeks for gouging the eye of Wales flanker Alex Mann.
The 34-year-old Sharks player was sent off in the closing stages of the Springboks' 73-0 win in Cardiff on Saturday after match officials reviewed footage of the incident.
An independent disciplinary panel deemed the act to be "intentional" but reduced the suspension from 18 weeks to 12 due to mitigating factors, including Etzebeth's previous record.
Two-time World Cup winner Etzebeth - the most-capped Springboks player in history, with 141 appearances - will complete his ban on March 27, 2026.
South Africa's next fixture is set to be against England in Johannesburg in July on the first weekend of the inaugural Nations Championship.