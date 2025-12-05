Rassie Erasmus: South Africa head coach signs four-year contract extension

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has extended his contract for a further four years.

As director of rugby, Erasmus guided the Springboks to World Cup success in both 2019 and 2023, before his title changed to head coach last year.

"This was a quick and easy conversation to reach agreement," Erasmus said.

"I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I'm very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me."

Erasmus' contract will now run until after the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the United States.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This decision reflects not only Rassie's remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

Springboks learn World Cup fate

The news comes days after back-to-back defending champions South Africa were drawn in Pool B with Italy, Georgia and Romania at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong

New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

France, Japan, USA, Samoa Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been banned for 12 weeks for gouging the eye of Wales flanker Alex Mann.

The 34-year-old Sharks player was sent off in the closing stages of the Springboks' 73-0 win in Cardiff on Saturday after match officials reviewed footage of the incident.

Image: Eben Etzebeth has been handed a 12-week suspension

An independent disciplinary panel deemed the act to be "intentional" but reduced the suspension from 18 weeks to 12 due to mitigating factors, including Etzebeth's previous record.

Two-time World Cup winner Etzebeth - the most-capped Springboks player in history, with 141 appearances - will complete his ban on March 27, 2026.

South Africa's next fixture is set to be against England in Johannesburg in July on the first weekend of the inaugural Nations Championship.