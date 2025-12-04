Eben Etzebeth: South Africa lock handed 12-week ban for 'intentional' eye gouge on Alex Mann vs Wales

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been handed a 12-week suspension for what an independent disciplinary committee considered an 'intentional' eye gouge of Wales' Alex Mann last Saturday.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the Springboks' Autumn Nations Series Test against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with South Africa already 73-0 ahead.

Etzebeth - who holds a record 141 Test caps for South Africa - emerged into the contest as a replacement and was shown a red card following a TMO review after making contact with his thumb into the eye of Mann during a skirmish.

The disciplinary committee considered Etzebeth's act 'intentional' and in terms of sanction, a mid-range entry point of 18 weeks was applied. Six weeks of this was removed owing to Etzebeth's 'previous record,' having never been sent off in Test rugby previously.

A player with the Sharks at club level, Etzebeth will miss their next 12 fixtures across the Champions Cup and URC, and will not be free to play again until April 2026.

South Africa do not play again until July 2026, when they host England in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Image: Etzebeth was dismissed in the final minute vs Wales in Cardiff last weekend, despite South Africa already being 73-0 ahead

The suspension will cover the following matches;

• 7 December 2025 - Toulouse vs Sharks, EPCR Champions Cup

• 13 December 2025 - Sharks vs Saracens, EPCR Champions Cup

• 20 December 2025 - Sharks vs Bulls, United Rugby Championship

• 3 January 2026 - Lions vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship

• 10 January 2026 - Sale Sharks vs Sharks, EPCR Champions Cup

• 17 January 2026 - Sharks vs Clermont, EPCR Champions Cup

• 24 January 2026 - Stormers vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship

• 31 January 2026 - Sharks vs Stormers, United Rugby Championship

• 21 February 2026 - Sharks vs Lions, United Rugby Championship

• 28 February 2026 - Bulls vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship

• 21 March 2026 - Sharks vs Munster, United Rugby Championship

• 27 March 2026 - Sharks vs Cardiff Rugby, United Rugby Championship

In an official statement, the disciplinary body said: "South Africa number 19, Eben Etzebeth, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee via video link having received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 in the match between South Africa and Wales on Saturday 22 November 2025.

"Having considered the Player's and other evidence and reviewed the footage, and for the reasons set out in the full written decision [which is available now in the discipline section of the Six Nations Rugby website], the Disciplinary Committee have determined that contact with the eye was intentional and a mid-range entry point of eighteen weeks/matches was appropriate.

"Some mitigating factors, including the Player's previous record, were applied by the Committee reducing the eighteen week entry point by six weeks to twelve weeks/matches."