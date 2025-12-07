Investec Champions Cup: George Hendy's late try edges Northampton Saints to victory in opening round

George Hendy's late try ensured a winning start for last season's beaten Investec Champions Cup finalists, Northampton Saints, as they saw off Pau 35-27 at Stade du Hameau.

With the score locked at 27-27 with two minutes remaining, winger Hendy raced in at the corner to edge Saints ahead before Fin Smith's penalty in the dying moments sealed his side's thrilling win in their opening pool game.

Pau played their part in a see-saw battle, while Northampton crucially overcame the loss of Australian wing James Ramm, who scored two of Saints' five tries before receiving a red card early in the second half.

Image: James Ramm was sent off in the second half for a tackle in the air

Northampton trailed 14-12 at half-time after twice responding to tries from Pau skipper Facundo Isa and wing Gregoire Arfeuil with scores of their own through Ramm and centre Fraser Dingwall.

After Ramm went over for his second score, Axel Desperes' penalty for Pau levelled it at 17-17 and, following Ramm's sending-off for a tackle in the air, Arfeuil went over for his second try, which was converted, to put Pau 24-17

ahead.

But Alex Mitchell's converted score levelled it up at 24-24 and, after Smith and Desperes had traded penalties, Hendy went over for the decisive try before Smith's second penalty in the dying moments confirmed a hard-fought win.

Atkinson's late show wins it for Gloucester vs Castres

Image: Will Trenholm scored a try in the second half to equalise before Gloucester's late surge

With 20 minutes to go, the match was level 14-14 before Gloucester put on a show at home with two late tries from substitute Charlie Atkinson also securing them a bonus point.

Their 34-14 win over Castres in the Champions Cup started with the visitors taking an early lead with a converted try in the ninth minute.

Gloucester came back to momentarily equalise before a converted try from Loris Zarantonello put Castres back in front, shortly followed by Will Trenholm who crossed over to level the score once again, allowing two penalties and Atkinson's surge to secure the win

Edinburgh back with a bang

Image: Edinburgh's Paul Hill offloads the ball as he is tackled by Toulon's Ben White who couldn't do enough to get his side the win

Edinburgh returned to the Champions Cup for the first time in three years with an impressive 33-20 win over Toulon, overcoming an early deficit and earning a bonus point.

Scotland's Ben White was the key man for Toulon in the early stages, crossing for two tries either side of one for Edinburgh from Pierre Schoeman to put the French side 17-10 ahead.

But Edinburgh pulled back to within two points with a 29th-minute try from Ben Vellacott, and Cammy Scott's penalty edged them ahead.

Darcy Graham was unfortunate to have what appeared another try chalked off for a knock on before both sides slotted over penalties, then Toulon's David Ribbans was sent to the sin bin for throwing an arm into the face of Liam McConnell.

Edinburgh took full advantage, being rewarded for pressure in the scrum with a penalty try on the hour mark, and Boan Venter finished off the scoring with their fourth try, six minutes from time.

Dragons' winless woes continue

Perpignan had lost 11 straight matches in the Top 14 but comfortably dominated Dragons 41-17, who remain winless in 2025, in round one of the European Challenge Cup.

Despite a red card for Duncan Paia'aua in the 14th minute, Perpignan went into half-time leading 17-0 with Dragons not making it onto the scoreboard until the 54th minute and failing to make a comeback.

Chiefs show dominance over Cheetahs

Image: Henry Slade had a great game against Argentina in the Quilter Nations Series last month where he scored a try against Los Pumas before returning to duty for Exeter

Exeter Chiefs scored six tries as they launched their Challenge Cup campaign with a convincing 42-12 victory over Cheetahs at Sandy Park.

It took just four minutes for hosts Chiefs to take the lead, and with tries from Len Ikitau, Greg Fisilau, Harvey Skinner, Scott Sio and Henry Slade all in the first half, bringing the score to 35-7, the result seemed assured.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso also crossed in the second half, while Slade converted all six tries for a personal haul of 17 points.

The bonus-point victory puts Exeter level with Ulster and Stade Francais at the top of Pool 3 ahead of next week's trip to Racing 92.

Ospreys stun rivals Connacht with incredible comeback

Image: Ospreys' Iestyn Hopkins scored the game winning try

Ospreys completed a stunning fightback to overturn a 21-0 deficit at Brewery Field and beat Connacht 24-21 in their Challenge Cup pool match.

Connacht took full advantage as Ospreys pair James Ratti and Garyn Phillips were sent to the sin bin within the space of 11 first-half minutes, storming into a 21-0 lead.

Ospreys' Harri Deaves went over for an unconverted try on the stroke of half-time with the home side further reducing the deficit in the second period to 21-12.

Then came Denis Buckley's yellow card, allowing Osprey to get within two points of the visitors before Connacht fly-half Sean Naughton soon missed a crucial penalty, giving Iestyn Hopkins the chance to get the game-winning try with six minutes remaining.