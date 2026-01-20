Six Nations: Steve Tandy names squad amid uncertainty for Welsh rugby

Wales boss Steve Tandy named his first Six Nations squad as Welsh rugby was plunged into further uncertainty.

Tandy's 38-man squad was announced as the domestic game was left reeling again less than three weeks before their Championship opener against England at Allianz Stadium.

The Welsh Rugby Union has proposed cutting one of its four men's professional sides - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys or Scarlets - much to the consternation of fans throughout the country.

The WRU board met on Monday and considered the recommendation from the executive leadership team on the sale of Cardiff Rugby.

Two consortiums have submitted final bids and the WRU said it "hopes to finalise the detailed negotiations with the preferred bidder and sign a binding agreement within a matter of weeks".

It is understood Ospreys owners Y11 Sport & Media are the preferred bidder, allowing the two sides to effectively become one team.

There were 14 players named from Blues and Ospreys - seven from each team - with skipper Jac Morgan absent after dislocating his shoulder in the autumn series opener against Argentina at the start of November.

Image: Dewi Lake will captain Wales in the Six Nations with Jac Morgan ruled out through injury

Veteran No 8 Taulupe Faletau has also missed out through a calf injury, with Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer and Tommy Reffell among the notable absentees.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake has been named captain for the campaign and Provence prop Tomas Francis features for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Uncapped Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Bath centre Louie Hennessey are included, while Eddie James, James Botham, Josh Macleod, Mason Grady, Ryan Elias, Sam Costelow and Owen Watkin are recalled.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tandy said: "There are a few changes to the squad from the autumn, some due to injury but others are a sign of the competition there is and how many players we have in the mix which is a real positive.

"I think we have a good blend again within the squad moving into this campaign and can't wait for us to assemble next week."

Wales squad for 2026 Six Nations

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Montpellier), Liam Belcher (Cardiff), James Botham (Cardiff), Rhys Carre (Saracens), Ben Carter (Dragons), Olly Cracknell (Leicester), Harri Deaves (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Provence), Archie Griffin (Bath), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, captain), Alex Mann (Cardiff), Josh Macleod (Scarlets), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Leicester), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Josh Adams (Cardiff), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Jarrod Evans (Harlequins), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Kieran Hardy (Ospreys), Gabriel Hamer-Webb (Leicester), Joe Hawkins (Scarlets), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Eddie James (Scarlets), Ellis Mee (Scarlets), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), Blair Murray (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Gloucester).

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jones, Lydiate and Patchell return for Six Nations

Steve Tandy has bolstered his backroom team ahead of the Six Nations by securing the services of former Wales internationals Duncan Jones, Dan Lydiate and Rhys Patchell.

All three were part of the Wales coaching team throughout last year's autumn internationals and return for the Six Nations on an interim basis.

Double Grand Slam winner Jones will operate as scrum coach, Lydiate will focus on defence, while Patchell joins as a skills coach with a focus on kicking.

Tandy said: "It's great that Duncan, Dan and Rhys will be joining up with us again for the Guinness Six Nations and my thanks to the Ospreys and Dragons for allowing them this opportunity a second time. We're all excited to get into camp next week and build on the foundations we established in the autumn."