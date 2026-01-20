Scotland Six Nations squad: Jonny Gray and Dave Cherry among Gregor Townsend's 40 selections

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has recalled second row Jonny Gray and hooker Dave Cherry into his 40-man squad for the 2026 Six Nations.

The squad consists of 23 forwards and 17 backs and will be led by Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu throughout the campaign, which begins against Italy in Rome on February 7.

Bordeaux Begles lock Gray is back after missing last year's Autumn Nations Series, while hooker Cherry returns after impressive for Vannes in France's Pro D2.

The squad includes experienced figures such as Ewan Ashman, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey.

Finn Russell leads the fly-halves in his 12th Six Nations campaign, supported by Adam Hastings and Fergus Burke.

Townsend has chosen not to introduce any new players, with the one-capped players Freddy Douglas and Liam McConnell two of seven selections with single digit international appearances.

After their opener in Rome, Scotland host England in the Calcutta Cup match before travelling to Wales, hosting defending champions France in Edinburgh and finishing in against Ireland in Dublin.

"Experience with Dave," Townsend said, explaining the return of the forwards. "Dave's been in really good form this year. He played very well last year's Six Nations.

"He was a bit of a glue player for us around his set-piece and in attack and defence. He missed the summer tour with injury and we decided to look at different options in November.

"On form, Dave probably should have been in the November squad. We feel his experience is really important throughout the Six Nations.

"Jonny hasn't had that many opportunities (at Bordeaux), but he's actually in really good form. He's playing with one of the best clubs in Europe.

"He's looking fit and sharp, his work-rate is outstanding. Again, someone who played really well last year's Six Nations. He's someone that has played well for us and we can rely on him if required during this championship."

Townsend explains Hiddleston omission

Townsend explained why the decision was taken not to hand uncapped Gregor Hiddleston, Glasgow's first-choice hooker, his first international call-up.

"Gregor's not really been involved with us so far so he's going to get an opportunity in the A game against Italy," he said, referring to a second-string match due to take place in Rieti on the eve of Scotland's Six Nations opener in Rome.

"That'll be his first game at this level and we're looking forward to seeing him playing that game. We've got a lot of competition there, but for now he's going to get that chance in the A team."

Scotland squad for 2026 Six Nations

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Gregor Brown (Glasgow), Dave Cherry (Vannes), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Alex Craig (Glasgow), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Freddy Douglas (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Bordeaux Bègles), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton), D'arcy Rae (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Perpignan), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Glasgow), George Turner (Harlequins), Max Williamson Glasgow

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), George Horne ( Glasgow), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Tom Jordan (Bristol), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow), Finn Russell (Bath), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow), Ollie Smith (Glasgow), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow, captain), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon)