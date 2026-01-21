Women’s British and Irish Lions Tour 2027: Fixtures, schedule, venues for historic tour of New Zealand
Howden British & Irish Lions will play a three-Test series with New Zealand and two additional matches during their historic 2027 women's tour; Test matches will be played in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with further games in Whangārei and Hamilton
Wednesday 21 January 2026 09:26, UK
The dates, fixtures and host cities have been revealed for Howden British & Irish Lions’ historic Women’s Series in New Zealand in 2027.
A first women's British & Irish Lions tour was initially announced in 2024 and will take place in September 2027, with the series being held during the women's global competition window and before the men's Rugby World Cup the following month.
Five cities in New Zealand have been selected for the tour, starting on September 4, which includes a three-Test series against the Black Ferns and two matches against invitational opponents.
Opposition for the non-Test matches will start with the Black Ferns XV in Whangārei, before an Invitational XV team will face the Lions in Hamilton in between the first and second Tests.
Tests will be played in Auckland on September 11, Wellington on September 18 and Christchurch on September 25, with over 120,000 fans expected during the five-match tour. .
British & Irish Lions CEO Ben Calveley said: "This is a hugely significant milestone for the British & Irish Lions. This announcement makes our first ever Tour feel closer for everyone, from fans planning their trip to players dreaming of pulling on the Lions jersey.
"New Zealand will offer a fantastic stage and we are excited to take the Howden British & Irish Lions Women's Series from North to South and create something truly special for the women's game."
Kick-off times for all matches will be announced later in 2026, with details of a historic pre-Tour fixture - involving the British and Irish Lions - will also be released in the coming months.
Steve Lancaster, acting CEO of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), added: "Lions tours are something truly special, and we want this experience for players and fans alike.
"Starting in the north and finishing in the south was a deliberate decision to make sure as many parts of the country can get involved in this incredible event as possible.
Howden British & Irish Lions Women's Series: 2027 schedule
Kick off times TBC
Saturday September 4 - Black Ferns vs Howden British and Irish Lions - Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei
Saturday September 11 - Black Ferns vs Howden British and Irish Lions (First Test) - Go Media Stadium, Auckland
Tuesday 14 September - Invitational XV vs Howden British and Irish Lions - FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
Saturday September 18 - Black Ferns vs Howden British and Irish Lions (Second Test) - Sky Stadium, Wellington
Saturday September 25 - Black Ferns vs Howden British and Irish Lions (Third Test) - One NZ Stadium, Christchurch