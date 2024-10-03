Headingley to host unique cross-code rugby clash in Rob Burrow's memory to raise funds for MND

Former England rugby union and rugby league stars will take part in a unique hybrid match at Headingley next month to raise funds to research and suppose those living with Motor Neurone Disease.

The idea for the Sunday November 17 showdown was devised by Rob Burrow and former Gloucester player Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, before Burrow passed away at the age of 41 in June.

The '745 Game' - named for the shirt numbers worn by Burrow, Slater and Scotland great Doddie Weir, who died in 2022 aged 52 - will be played under a series of cross-code rules specifically designed for the occasion.

Former stars of both codes including ex-England union internationals Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees and Tom Youngs, and league players Keith Senior, Adrian Morley and Danny McGuire, are among those taking part.

The 13-a-side showdown will include unlimited tackles in your own half but six after halfway, uncontested scrums and line-outs, with five points awarded for a try, and two each for a conversion and a drop goal.

Slater said: "It is brilliant that we are able to put the game on and I know all the former players I have spoken to are looking forward to putting their boots back on to support the MND community.

Image: The idea for the match came via a conversation between former Gloucester lock Ed Slater (diagnosed with MND in July 2022) and the late Rob Burrow

"It was nearly a year ago that Rob and I were talking about putting this match on and he was really excited about seeing it happen. It feels really fitting that the game will be at AMT Headingley because of how special that stadium was for Rob.

"I think I have got a pretty strong rugby union team lined up and I know what the boys are like once they step onto the pitch, that competitive streak will kick in and I am expected a great contest as well as brilliant occasion."

Burrow spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos, helping them win eight Super League titles. Following his MND diagnosis, he raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside his friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Image: The match will be named The 745 Game after the shirt numbers worn by Burrow (second from left), Slater (far right) and Doddie Weir (second from right)

The fixture will represent a new development in matches between the two codes. Previous meetings have involved halves or whole matches played under established union and league rules respectively.

In two matches in 1996, Wigan beat Bath 82-6 under league rules, before Bath won the union rematch 44-19. In a match between Sale and St Helens in 2003, the former built up a 41-0 half-time lead under union rules, before Saints responded with 39 unanswered points under league rules after the break.

