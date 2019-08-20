France head coach Jacques Brunel makes four changes for Scotland World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield

Guilhem Guirado returns in place of Camille Chat for France against Scotland

France have named a strong side to face Scotland in Murrayfield, as head coach Jacques Brunel targets continuity with the World Cup less than a month away.

Scotland will have to make drastic improvements if they are to avoid another painful lesson when the French make the return trip to Murrayfield on Saturday after their 32-3 loss in Nice.

Les Bleus ran in five tries as Maxime Medard's double was complimented by scores from debutant Alivereti Raka, Gregor Alldritt and Antoine Dupont - and Brunel has made four changes for the return warm-up match.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷 Deuxième match de préparation à la Coupe du Monde ce samedi pour les Bleus ! Le #XVdeFrance se rend à Edimbourg pour y affronter une nouvelle fois l'Écosse ! Voici la composition de votre équipe ! #NeFaisonsXV #ECOFRA pic.twitter.com/lnSMQ4hv1u — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) August 20, 2019

Damian Pinaud and Raka retain their positions on the wing while Gael Fickou and Wesley Fofana remain the combination in the centres, but Thomas Ramos replaces Medard at full-back.

Camille Lopez is again at 10 while Antoine Dupont keeps his place at 9, but there are more changes in the pack.

Charles Ollivon keeps his jersey at 7 but Paul Gabrillagues is replaced by Felix Lambey at lock and Francois Cros is replaced by Arthur Iturria in the blindside flanker position.

Damian Penaud remains in the side having played in the Nice encounter

Gregory Alldritt stays at No 8 but in the front row, Guilhem Guirado is back at hooker in place of Camille Chat, with props Jefferson Poirot and Rabah Slimani starting once more.

Toulouse prop Cyril Baille and Toulon lock Romain Taofifenua are two new faces on the bench while Yacouba Camara is named as back-row cover.

France have confirmed that Virimi Vakatawa has been called up in place of Geoffrey Doumayrou, who was ruled out of the World Cup last week.

The Racing 92 centre joined up with Les Bleus in Nice on Tuesday after passing the necessary medical tests.

France starting XV: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Wesley Fofana, 11 Alivereti Raka, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Guilhem Guirado (c), 3 Rabah Slimani, 4 Félix Lambey, 5 Sébastien Vahaamahina, 6 Arthur Iturria, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Emerick Setiano, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Yacouba Camara, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Romain Ntamack, 23 Maxime Médard.