Red Roses Women's Rugby World Cup squad: Emily Scarratt named in 32-player England selection for home tournament

Emily Scarratt has been selected for a record fifth World Cup after England named their 32-player squad for the home tournament, which gets under way next month.

The Loughborough Lightning centre, and leading points scorer in women's rugby, spent more than a year away from the game with a serious neck injury that threatened to cut short her career, but the 35-year-old has since returned to the England set-up and will be a key member of the squad aiming to win their first World Cup title since 2014.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt has also been named after her surprise omission in the last tournament in 2022.

England face Spain in a warm-up match in Leicester on Saturday August 2, before they start their World Cup campaign against USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday August 22 (7.30pm kick-off). The Red Roses then face Samoa in Northampton on Saturday August 30, followed by Australia in Brighton on Saturday September 6.

Scarratt and Hunt have almost 200 caps between them with England coach John Mitchell opting for experience, including 24 players who have previously competed at a World Cup.

Image: Zoe Aldcroft will captain the Red Roses in her third World Cup

Zoe Aldcroft will captain her country in her third World Cup, supported by 2014 winner Marlie Packer and Olympian Megan Jones as vice captains.

Abi Burton, May Campbell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati, Lilli Ives Campion, Jade Shekells and Emma Sing are all World Cup debutants.

England secured a fourth Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in a row back in April and head into the World Cup as the top-ranked side after winning 25 matches in succession.

Image: England won their fourth Six Nations in a row back in April

Their last defeat came in the 2022 World Cup final against New Zealand, where they narrowly lost 34-31 after the early dismissal of winger Lydia Thompson.

'Selection process is never easy'

"It is a rare and awesome opportunity for this group to represent the Red Roses at a home World Cup," Mitchell said.

"The selection process is never easy. It's been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection - we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup.

Image: John Mitchell is confident that he has picked a squad that can win a first World Cup since 2014

"Every experience and challenge has brought the 32 to this point in their life and career, and they have all earned their place. They should be proud of the opportunity to create history together, whilst knowing we have to earn the right to progress throughout the World Cup.

"We're excited by what's to come and we'll continue to work hard into the tournament with our focus on preparing for our opening match against USA in less than a month's time."

Captain Aldcroft added: "To lead the team into a home Rugby World Cup is an incredible feeling.

"This group have a fantastic opportunity to inspire young boys and girls all over the country - it's something we have spoken about as a collective and we're relishing the chance to do so."

Red Roses' World Cup squad:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 63 caps), Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 66 caps), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 71 caps), Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 56 caps), Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps), May Campbell (Saracens, 3 caps), Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps), Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps), Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps), Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps), Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps), Sadia Kabeya, (Loughborough Lightning, 21 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 40 caps), Marlie Packer (Saracens, 110 caps), Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 45 caps), Abby Dow (Unattached, 52 caps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 57 caps), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 29 caps), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps), Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 25 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps), Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 31 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 39 caps), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps), Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures

Friday August 22

England vs USA, Sunderland, 7.30pm

Saturday August 23

Australia vs Samoa, Salford, 12pm

Scotland vs Wales, Salford, 2.45pm

Canada vs Fiji, York, 5.30pm

France vs Italy, Exeter, 8.15pm

Sunday August 24

Ireland vs Japan, Northampton, 12pm

South Africa vs Brazil, Northampton, 2.45pm

New Zealand vs Spain, York, 5.30pm

Saturday August 30

Canada vs Wales, Salford, 12pm

Scotland vs Fiji, Salford, 2.45pm

England vs Samoa, Northampton, 5pm

USA vs Australia, York, 7.30pm

Sunday August 31

Ireland vs Spain, Northampton, 12pm

New Zealand vs Japan, Exeter, 2pm

Italy vs South Africa, York, 3.30pm

France vs Brazil, Exeter, 4.45pm

Saturday September 6

Canada vs Scotland, Exeter, 12pm

USA vs Samoa, York, 1.30pm

Wales vs Fiji, Exeter, 2.45pm

England vs Australia, Brighton, 5pm

Sunday September 7

Japan vs Spain, York, 12pm

Italy vs Brazil, Northampton, 2pm

New Zealand vs Ireland, Brighton, 2.45pm

France vs South Africa, Northampton, 4.45pm

Saturday September 13

Quarter-final 1: Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D, Exeter, 12.30pm

Quarter-final 2: Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A, Bristol, 4pm

Sunday September 14

Quarter-final 3: Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C, Exeter, 12.30pm

Quarter-final 4: Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B, Bristol, 4pm

Friday September 19

Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, Bristol, 7pm

Saturday September 20

Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, Bristol, 3.30pm

Saturday September 27

Bronze final: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, London, 12.30pm

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, London, 4pm

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 draw in full

Pool A: England, Australia, USA, Samoa.

England, Australia, USA, Samoa. Pool B: Canada, Scotland , Wales, Fiji.

Canada, Scotland Wales, Fiji. Pool C: New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain.

New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain. Pool D: France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil.

The knockout stages see the tournament progress to quarter-finals, semi-finals, a third-place play-off and then the final.

The winners of England's Pool A will face the runners-up from Scotland and Wales' Pool B in the quarters, while the winners of France's Pool D will face the runners-up from New Zealand and Ireland's Pool C. The Pool B winners will face the Pool A runners-up, with the winners of Pool C facing the Pool D runners-up.

The semi-final split will then see the victors of the quarter-final clash involving the winners of Pool A (potentially England) face the winners of the quarter involving the winners of Pool D (potentially France). That means that should New Zealand and Canada top their pools and progress, England would avoid them until the final - providing the Red Roses win their pool.